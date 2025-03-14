Tarik Skubal opens up about Tigers teammate Jack Flaherty's unapproachable nature during start days

The Detroit Tigers surprised the entire league last season after making a late push to secure their first playoff berth since 2014. Even though the team had their flaws, particularily on offense, the club had an elite pitching rotation that was spearheaded by eventual 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

The 28-year-old was simply outstanding in 2024, posting an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and a Major League-leading 228 strikeouts, en route to his first Cy Young Award. Tarik Skubal, who has become the fact of the Detroit Tigers, was not the only pitcher who helped the team find success as Jack Flaherty also enjoyed a strong bounceback campaign with the club.

After being dealt at the trade deadline last season and winning a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jack Flaherty re-signed with the Tigers, reuniting him with Skubal yet again. In an interview with The Athletic, Skubal talked about his relationship with Flaherty and how locked in he is ahead of one of his starts.

“He looked me right in the face and didn’t say a word back to me. I go, ‘All right, I got it. I’ll stay out of your way,'" Skubal said of at time he wished Flaherty good luck before a start.

Regardless of the way that either pitcher apporaches the game ahead of their starts, they were an elite duo last season for the Detroit Tigers. If they can repeat their strong performances again in 2025, Detroit could yet again find themselves battling in the postseason.

“[Flaherty] is the guy everyone talks about, (wearing) headphones, will not respond," Skubal continued.

Jack Flaherty has enjoyed a strong MLB career, however, after a few rough seasons, Detroit signed him to a one-year, $14 million deal. Through 106.2 innings with the team last year, Flaherty turned back the clock, posting a 2.95 ERA and a career-best .956 WHIP. He was able to then parlay that into a two-year, $35 million contract with the club that helped lead to his career resurgence.

Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty could recieve some more reinforcements as Jackson Jobe eyes a rotation spot with the Tigers

Not only will Tarik Skubal enjoy having Jack Flaherty back in the rotation for the 2025 campaign but there appears to be a realistic chance that the club's top prospect Jackson Jobe could be there too. The 3rd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jobe has all of the tools to enjoy a breakout season with the Tigers if he can make the Opening Day roster.

Jobe has been sharp through Spring Training so far, posting a 3.65 ERA with 8 strikeouts over 12.1 innings of work. While he still has some developing to go, he has the skills to make an impact this season for Detroit next to the likes of Skubal and Flaherty.

