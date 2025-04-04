Tarik Skubal pens feelings about pitching in Seattle following Mariners game

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal shared his feelings about pitching in Seattle following the game against the Mariners. The Tigers traveled to the Emerald City for their series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

After winning 9-6 and 4-1 in the first two games, the Detroit Tigers entered their series finale on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal led the rotation, facing Mariners ace Luis Castillo.

After the game, Skubal shared a clip of his outing with his thoughts on pitching in Seattle, writing:

“Always surreal toeing the rubber in Seattle 🙌🏻”

Although Tarik Skubal recorded a high strikeout count with eight batters called out on strikes, he still faced some struggles in the 5.2 innings he pitched. Skubal allowed six hits, including one homer, while giving up three earned runs and three walks.

Following Skubal, Brenan Hanifee and John Brebbia took the mound and didn’t allow any hits or runs. The Detroit Tigers ended their series against the Mariners with a 3-2 defeat.

Tarik Skubal opened up about Colt Keith’s error that helped spark Mariners' 2-0 lead

In Wednesday’s game, after a scoreless first inning for both teams, Tarik Skubal allowed a walk to Dylan Moore. After recording two outs, Skubal faced J.P. Crawford, who hit a single to Tigers infielder Colt Keith. However, Keith got confused on the play, allowing the Mariners to advance two bases.

Seattle capitalized when Victor Robles hit a double, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Discussing Colt Keith’s error, Skubal said (via The Athletic):

“You can’t let things out of your control impact who you are on the mound. You’ve got to continue to make pitches, and I didn’t make a pitch the next time. We probably don’t even talk about it if I get the next guy out. That’s on me. I’ll be better.”

In the fourth inning, Dylan Moore hit a solo homer off Skubal, extending Seattle’s lead to 3-0. The Tigers managed to cut the deficit in the fifth inning with Trey Sweeney’s solo homer and a groundout RBI from Riley Greene, but they ultimately fell short, losing the game. Detroit is now set to face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Comerica Park.

