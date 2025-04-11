Tarik Skubal's teammate shares feelings about surprise catching debut with the Tigers' star ace on the mound

Earlier this week, in a game against the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler got his first opportunity to be behind the plate and guide Tarik Skubal in his third start of the season. The rookie got the start after Jake Rogers went down with an injury.

Ad

Skubal and Dingler managed to win the game 5-0 after the reigning Cy Young winner gave them six shutout innings.

On Thursday, during an interview with MLB Network Radio, Dingler spoke about the overwhelming feeling when he was asked to start the game as a catcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, there was slight panic there for about two minutes," Dingler said. "When they told me I was catching, it was like — whoa. But obviously, the thing with Tarik is — he’s so good. It made it easier."

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old leaned on a quick pregame meeting with the coaching staff to navigate through Skubal’s start.

"You can call literally whatever you want, and all the shares are going to move how they do," Dingler said. "It’s usually going to be a good outcome."

It was a game full of emotion, as Dingler embraced the challenge and made the most of it. Skubal dominated on the mound, and Dingler called a clean game behind the dish.

Ad

"It was overall a good day. Definitely something I’ll remember," Dingler said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tarik Skubal speaks highly of Dillon Dingler

Tarik Skubal and Dillon Dingler posted a clean game en route to the Tigers' shutout win over the Yankees. After the game, the right-hander spoke about the connection between the two. He said that he established trust with the catcher by being in sync for most pitches.

“I really didn’t want to shake [a sign] today at all, because I wanted to show him that I trust him,” Skubal said via MLB.com. “I shook one time because I missed a pitch and thought I could execute it again and get the result I wanted — and I didn’t. So I probably shouldn’t have shaken.

Ad

“When these cameras are all gone and you watch [the catchers] sit in their lockers, go over scouting reports — that’s where you build that trust,” he added. “He’s great back there. Our whole catching department’s great. Obviously, Rog and I have a pretty special connection — I think that’s pretty clear. But they’ll all be great.”

Not only did the rookie catcher dictate action from behind the plate, but he also stole the spotlight at the plate after going 2-for-3, including a fourth-inning home run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More