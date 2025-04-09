Tarik Skubal makes bold claim about his basketball talent

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is one of the best pitchers in the major leagues. Finishing the 2024 regular season with an 18-4 record, along with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts, Skubal was unanimously awarded the AL Cy Young Award in November.

Growing up, baseball was not the only sport that Skubal played, and according to his own admission, it appears the ace was talented on the basketball court as well.

"I could kinda do it all (on a basketball court)," Skubal told MLB insider Chris Rose on Monday (Timetamp: 11:20). "My dad was a basketball coach, so I grew up in a gym. I don't want to toot my own horn, but (I was pretty good). I could play point guard, I could run an offense, I could also go in the post if I had a small guard on me that game, where the matchup was in my favor.

"I'd like to say I was fundamental, I had good feet. I was smart enough, too, I had a good IQ for the game. Even watching it now, I feel like I've got a decent IQ. My goal was to play college basketball. My older brother played, and I wanted to go play with him, but as I got better at basketball, I got better at baseball, and baseball worked out."

Tarik Skubal shines in Tigers' comfortable win over New York Yankees

Tarik Skubal was once again at his best as the Detroit Tigers took on the visiting New York Yankees at Comerica Park on Tuesday. Pitching six innings, the ace gave up only four hits, allowing no runs and striking out six batters.

Skubal's fantastic outing, combined with quality hitting from the Tigers' offense in the early innings, led to a comfortable 5-0 win, clinching the three-game series.

Having been swept by the 2024 World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers to start the season, the Tigers have lost only one game since, winning series against the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees to take their record to 7-4.

Hoping to follow up on a successful 2024 season and make the postseason again, fans will be hoping Tarik Skubal can continue to dominate and win back-to-back AL Cy Young awards.

