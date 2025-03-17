Tarik Skubal makes feelings known on Tigers coaching staff ahead of 2025 season

Tarik Skubal simply tremendous in 2024. The Detroit Tigers ace had long been considered one of the top prospects in the organization, however injuries and inconsistencies held him back from reaching his true potential. After a solid 2023 campaign, Skubal put it all together last season and emerged as arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

Last season, Tarik Skubal posted an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA with an MLB-leading 228 strikeouts en route to the first American League Cy Young Award. While Skubal has always been undeniably talented, the pitcher has credited the Detroit Tigers' coaching staff for not only helping him evolve, but also a number of other pitchers in the orgnization.

In an interview with Foul Territory, Skubal opened up about some of the club's coaches Chris Fetter, Robin Lund, and Juan Nieves. The All-Star raved about the trio's ability to work together and maxmize the talent of the pitching staff and bullpen.

"I think that the mesh that they've got, and obviously their three relationships too is, I don't think they step on each other's toes and they're not afraid to have constructive conversations with everybody. I think that's what good coaches do," Skubal explained.

While Tarik Skubal has always had the talent in him and the coaches were able to unlock it, he is not the only pitcher to benefit from their expertise. The Tigers ace lauded the staff for their ability to help players such as himself bounceback from injury, while also taking lesser known pitchers and turning them into effective MLB arms.

"You see what I was able to do coming back from injury. What Jack's been able to do, you know, Mike Lorenzen, I think the list goes on... I think it speaks to who they are. I can't say enough good things about those guys," Skubal continued.

Tarik Skubal is considered the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award in 2025

Skubal's evolution into becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball may have taken a few seasons, however, it's clear that when he is healthy, he can be untouchable. After winning the Cy Young Award last season, popular betting site FanDuel believes that he has a chance to repeat as the best pitcher in the American League.

Currently, Skubal is sitting at +350 to win the award for the second time, just ahead of the Boston Red Sox's new ace Garrett Crochet, who is sitting closely behind him at +370. If the Tigers are going to reach the postseason again in 2025, it's clear that Tarik Skubal will have a major impact in their success.

