We asked AI to predict how Tigers will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive 2024 season. Skubal was one of the best pitchers in the game, securing the AL Cy Young Award while his team made the postseason.

They took down the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round but struggled against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland would get the better of them, beating them 3-2 in the ALDS, ending their season.

Now, they come into the new year with some momentum, especially with their offseason additions. They signed Jack Flaherty to return alongside Skubal and made this rotation more formidable.

They could certainly pick up right where they left off in 2024. We asked AI what Detroit's chances were for the 2025 season, and it had a lot to say.

Google Gemini instantly points to how well Skubal was during the 2024 season and his ace status in Detroit. however, with what he did last season, a lot will be expected from him in 2025.

Last year, started 31 games, compiling an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts on 142 innings of work. That was by far the best season of his career, and now he has Flaherty behind him to take off some pressure.

Pitching could be what be a big factor with this team, but not the only factor. AI also points to the team's young players and how their success will be crucial for Detroit this season.

If the young players can step it up and Skubal and the rest of the rotation can stay healthy, they have another shot at making the postseason. Another postseason opportunity would make the fanbase really start believing.

Consistent defense will be crucial for the Tigers in 2025

Detroit Tigers - Javier Baez (Photo via IMAGN)

The Tigers swung and missed on a few free agents this past winter. Most notably, they were close to signing Alex Bregman, but the Boston Red Sox swooped in at the last minute and stole him.

Their infield, especially shortstop will be under a magnifying glass. Javier Baez has regressed over the years and Trey Sweeney only has 36 big-league games under his belt.

Manager A.J. Hinch has hinted at Baez playing third base while Sweeney takes over shortstop. If Detroit wants to fight for a division championship, these two must be at their best in the infield. They might not have the offense to make up runs scored by errors this year.

