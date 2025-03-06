Tarik Skubal says Yankees, Dodgers & others have popularity advantage over Tigers despite better results from AL Central teams

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal opened up about the AL Central's competitiveness despite receiving less media attention than other divisions. The Tigers had an impressive 2024 season, finishing the regular season with an 86-76 record.

Detroit advanced past the Wild Card Series but lost in the Division Series to the Cleveland Guardians. Alongside the Tigers and Guardians, the Kansas City Royals were another AL Central team that reached the 2024 postseason.

Speaking to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Tarik Skubal discussed how AL Central teams receive less attention compared to high-profile franchises like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, despite putting up strong performances.

“Yeah, I mean, three of the last four teams standing last year were AL Central teams, so I think that speaks to who this division is,” Tarik Skubal said.

“They may not get the glamour and fame like the AL East does or some teams in the AL West does, but we have a lot of good baseball players and a lot of good baseball teams.”

“There's not as much media and attention on them, which is fine. You know, who cares. But when it comes to playing baseball, this division knows how to play baseball, and they play baseball the right way each and every day, and I think this division really values every single game.”

Last year, all American League Central teams except the Chicago White Sox finished the regular season with a strong record. The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central division title with a 92-69 record.

After defeating the Tigers in the Division Series, Cleveland advanced to the AL Championship Series, where they faced the New York Yankees but lost the series 4-1.

Tarik Skubal opens up about offseason criticization of AL Central teams

In the past, AL Central teams have been criticized for their lack of competitiveness, but, last season, the division had a remarkable turnaround. Addressing the criticism and how players have responded, Tarik Skubal said:

“We might not get the fame like the AL East or a division like the NL West, but three of the four last year were AL Central teams.

"So, I think that speaks about what our division does and especially after an offseason where everyone bagged our division. So, I think, everyone in the division kind of understands that keeps a chip on their shoulder, and we just go about business the way we know how to.”

The division has also faced criticism for its lack of offseason spending. In his list, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller named the entire AL Central as the biggest loser of the offseason.

