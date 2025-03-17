Tarik Skubal sends a 2-word reminder to Tigers' top prospect Max Clark about his MC chain demand

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had a fantastic 2024 season, finishing with an 18-4 win/loss record, along with a 2.39 ERA and 220 total strikeouts. As one would expect with numbers such as those, Skubal was arguably the most consistent pitcher in the AL over the course of the campaign and was duly rewarded with a Cy Young award in November.

Though many pitchers these days prefer to keep their chains on when they head out to pitch, Skubal has refrained from doing so. That, however, may be open to change in the near future, as the 28-year-old has allegedly taken a liking to a personalized chain worn by Tigers top prospect, Max Clark, which contains his initials.

In a clip posted by MLB's Instagram handle on Sunday, Skubal talks about how he's already requested the youngster to get him the same chain. Sharing the post to his story later the same day, Skubal sent the 20-year-old a two-word reminder.

"Still waiting... @maxxclarkk" Tarik Skubal captioned his Instagram post

Screenshot of Tarik Skubal's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@tarikskubal IG Stories)

MLB pitching analyst claims Tarik Skubal is currently 'the best in the game'

Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season and still only relatively young at 28 years of age, Tarik Skubal is predicted to continue to dominate for many years to come. Speaking about the lefty's status in the game at the moment, pitching analyst Rob Friedman only had good things to say about Skubal.

"He is the best pitcher in baseball right now, and I don’t think there’s much doubt about it, being a young guy ... He's so relaxed sometimes," Friedman said. "Like, you'll see him joke around, and then other times you see him, like, you know, walking off the field, feeling himself."

"Like, he's a character, and, you know, he's another guy you have to root for because he's a smart dude, works hard, but has nasty, nasty stuff. Like, he hit 102 (mph)." Friedman added.

With opening day inching closer, fans will be hoping Skubal can win the Cy Young award back-to-back and inspire the Detroit Tigers to a second successive postseason appearance for the first time since 2014.

