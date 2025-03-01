MLB insider makes big claim about Tarik Skubal & Red Sox ace's fear factor among players after incredible 2024 outing

MLB insider Robert Murray recently highlighted Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and a certain Red Sox pitcher as the toughest matchups for batters in 2024, citing their intimidation factor on the mound.

Skubal's dominance was evidenced by his AL Cy Young win and Triple Crown achievement, though his stellar season was somewhat overshadowed by his team's struggles. other standout is Garret Crochet, who had an impressive individual campaign with the Chicago White Sox despite the team enduring a record-breaking 121 losses.

Speaking on the Baseball Insider's podcast with Adam Weinrib, Murray shared insights from conversations he had with players, coaches and others:

"I mentioned on our previous shows and I'll say it again. "I talked to players, I talked to coaches, I talked to people all around baseball, and they said the two toughest guys that they've had to face were Tarik Skubal and Garret Crochet.," Murray said (13:19 - 13:32).

Check out Murray's comments about Crochet and Skubal below:

The insider views Crochet as an immensely talented player, which is why the Red Sox traded for him, giving up several prospects. Despite a 6-12 record, Crochet finished the season with a solid 3.58 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

MLB insider Robert Murray urges Red Sox to extend Garret Crochet

Garret Crochet and the Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration by settling on a $3,800,000 salary. With 2026 marking Crochet's walk year, MLB insider Robert Murray believes it's imperative the nine-time World Series champions extend the 25-year-old lefty.

As per Sportrac, Crochet is projected to land a six-year, $130,677,960 contract. Murray shared his thoughts on the aforementioned podcast, where he discussed players he believes should be prioritized for contract extensions:

"Garret Crochet makes a ton of sense with the Boston Red Sox, and that was a big thing with him last year with the Chicago White Sox. An extension was something that he wanted, or that he was very open to. Obviously didn't happen with the White Sox. But getting that long-term certainty there for Grochet would make all the sense in the world," Murray said (12:40- 13:03)

Other than Crochet, Murray believes the San Diego Padres should prioritize extending three-time batting champion Luis Arraez. While he initially considered the possibility of an extension for Jackson Merrill, recent reports indicate that Merrill declined an offer earlier in 2024.

