  "Tarik Skubal who?" - Mariners fans hype Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco after clinching first home postseason win since 2001

“Tarik Skubal who?” - Mariners fans hype Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco after clinching first home postseason win since 2001

By Krutik Jain
Published Oct 06, 2025 04:41 GMT
Mariners fans hype Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco after clinching first home postseason win since 2001. Credit: GETTY
Mariners fans hype Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco after clinching first home postseason win since 2001. Credit: GETTY

The Seattle Mariners entered ALDS Game 2 with a lot of factors running against them. However, despite that and Tarik Skubal pitching, the AL West champions leveled the ALDS by winning the game 3-2 on the back of impressive performances from Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco.

Raleigh scored a run, Rodriguez came up with an RBI hit and Polanco's two home run performance propelled the Mariners to a win. Skubal, on the other hand, pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs and recording nine strikeouts, but the Tigers just fell short in the end.

After Parker Meadows was grounded out in the ninth inning, the Mariners celebrated the win. This marked their first home postseason victory in 24 years.

The Mariners fans were hyped up in the comments section. One fan reacted:

"Skubal who?"
"Seattle tied the series and broke the internet in one night 💻💣" another fan reacted.
"Twenty four years, zero chill tonight," one fan commented.
"I wanna see Seattle vs Toronto in the ALCS!" one fan came up with a prediction.
"Fellow mariners fans. Your welcome I didn't watch the game. I watched yesterday and well. The less I pay attention the better they do," one fan gave the credit to himself for the Mariners winning.
"It was well overdue," another fan said.

Mariners pitchers hold the fort strong in series-tying win

There were not a lot of runs on offer and the Mariners pitchers deserve the due credit. While the Mariners put up three on the board, this could have been well short had the Tigers managed to get anything off in the first seven innings.

Luis Castillo, Gabe Speier and Eduardo Bazardo didn't let any runners reach home plate. In the eighth inning, finally, the Tigers punched in two thanks to an RBI hit from Spencer Torkelson, but apart from that, the Tigers struggled to come out swinging with runners in scoring positions.

The series now heads to Detroit, where the next two games will be played. The Tigers hold the home-field advantage, but that could be neutralized if the Mariners' momentum is strong enough to cruise past the home team.

Edited by Krutik Jain
