Taylor Lee, who is going to tie the knot with Scott Kingery, had a fun girls' night with Patrick Murphy's fiancee, Landin Berryman.

The girls stayed up late, as mentioned by Berryman, and had an unforgettable bachelorette night. Berryman shared a couple of photos, featuring herself and Lee and wrote:

"staying up late celebrating the most beautiful bride to be— (almost) MRS. KINGERY "

In one of the photos, the two brides-to-be are seen enjoying a drink while in the other Lee is seen kissing Berryman's baby bump.

Lee had also shared a couple of photos a few days back and wrote:

"RIP to my last name"

Lee and Kingery's wedding ceremony will take place during the off-season. According to their wedding website, the two will be united in matrimony in late January. Taylor Lee will formally become a Kingery on Jan. 24.

Landin Berryman & Taylor Lee flaunted their engagement rings

Landin Berryman and Taylor Lee are good friends. Berryman shared some pictures a few days back where the two girls could be seen enjoying a boat ride in Florida while flaunting their solitaire engagement rings.

"lil miss soon to be mrs "

The Minnesota Twins reliever Patrick Murphy and Landin Berryman recently made an Instagram engagement announcement. The couple expressed their happiness and excitement as they started a new chapter in their love, with the heartfelt caption:

"Cannot wait for a lifetime together" and a picture of the couple holding hands with Berryman wearing a stunning engagement ring.

Pitcher Patrick Murphy has joined the Minnesota Twins. Murphy is keen to establish himself in Minnesota after previously playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, this season, Kingery hasn't played for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has been missing from the major league team for a while. In 2022, he made just one appearance without making a plate appearance.