Taylor Rogers joins his twin brother Tyler in San Francisco: How many other pairs of twins have been teammates in MLB history?

Relief pitcher Taylor Rogers and his twin brother Tyler have now etched themselves in history as the fourth pair of twins to play on the same team. They join José and Ozzie Canseco (1990 A's), Eddie and Johnny O'Brien (1953, '55-58 Pirates), and Joe and Red Shannon (1915 Braves) as the only family duos to do so.

Taylor Rogers signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. What seemed on the surface like any other deal in the MLB, fans were quick to point out that he would be reunited with his brother Tyler in the Bay Area, making them the fourth set of twins in MLB history to play on the same team.

MLB @MLB Twinning! Taylor Rogers is reportedly joining forces with brother Tyler in San Francisco. Twinning! Taylor Rogers is reportedly joining forces with brother Tyler in San Francisco. 👀 https://t.co/2xYaTcsCV1

"Twinning! Taylor Rogers is reportedly joining forces with brother Tyler in San Francisco." - MLB

Joe and Red Shannon were the first set of brothers to be on the same team in 1915 with the Boston Braves. In the final game of the season, Joe Shannon made his final major league appearance, whereas Red Shannon made his first MLB appearance, etching themselves in baseball history.

Eddie and Johnny O'Brien were the next brothers to accomplish this feat, playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1953, as well as 1955-58. While in Pittsburgh, Johnny and Eddie O'Brien became the first twin brothers in major league history to play for the same team in the same game, as well as one of the four brother combinations to play second base and shortstop for the same club.

Jim Drumheller🐾 ☮️ @JimDrumheller Eddie & Johnny O'Brien. Twins who played Shortstop and Second respectively for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1953 & 1955.

Born in South Amboy NJ, they graduated from the same HS as my wife!



They also starred for Seattle U defeating the Harlem Globetrotters in a 1952 exhibition game! Eddie & Johnny O'Brien. Twins who played Shortstop and Second respectively for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1953 & 1955.Born in South Amboy NJ, they graduated from the same HS as my wife!They also starred for Seattle U defeating the Harlem Globetrotters in a 1952 exhibition game! https://t.co/EHtilsUKb0

"Eddie & Johnny O'Brien. Twins who played Shortstop and Second respectively for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1953 & 1955. Born in South Amboy NJ, they graduated from the same HS as my wife! They also starred for Seattle U defeating the Harlem Globetrotters in a 1952 exhibition game!" - Jim Drumheller

Before the Rogers paired up in San Francisco, controversial slugger Jose Canseco and his brother Ozzie were the last twin brothers to pair up. The two played together for the Oakland Athletics. However, their seasons together were drastically different from one another.

Ozzie only played 9 games, batting .105 with no home runs, whereas Jose finished the year with 37 home runs, 101 RBIs, and an All-Star team selection.

Henrik and Daniel Sedin, are potentially the greatest duo of twins in sports history to play on the same team

Henrik and Daniel Sedin are identical twins whose careers were as similar as they were. They both played 17 seasons in the NHL (2000-2018), and every season from both was spent with the Vancouver Canucks. Daniel played in 1,306 games, scoring 393 goals and recording 648 assists. Henrik, on the other hand, played in 1,330 games, scoring 240 goals and recording 830 assists.

Poll : 0 votes