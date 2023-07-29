Taylor Ward Injury Update: LA Angels outfielder leaves game after taking pitch to the head

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward had to be carted off in the fifth inning of Saturday's matchup between the Angels and Toronto Blue Jays. Ward was hit in the head by a pitch from starter Alex Manoah.

It was a scary incident as Ward was seen with blood coming from his face. The medical staff helped him to the cart as he was holding a towel over his face to stop the bleeding.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Scary moment as Taylor Ward takes an Alek Manoah pitch up high. pic.twitter.com/4BJZ77GCgA

The stadium went silent after Ward went down. You could see the frustration from Manoah as he immediately threw his hands over his head. Even Shohei Ohtani had no words for what had just happened.

Toronto fans gave Taylor Ward a standing ovation when he returned to his feet and into the cart. Andrew Valazquez later replaced him. Ward was 1-2 on Saturday before having to leave the game.

With Taylor Ward down, injuries are piling up for the LA Angels

Taylor Ward will likely need some time on the IL to recover from his injury. This is not what the Los Angeles Angels need right now. They already have one of their best players on the IL as Mike Trout tries to recover from his hamate bone injury.

Trout is not the only player trying to recover from an injury. The Angels had nine players on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game. These names include Logan O'Hoppe, Anthony Rendon, and Gio Urshela, along with some others.

All of these injuries will put more pressure on Ohtani to perform. The team decided to keep him instead of dealing him at the trade deadline. Ohtani and the organization desperately want to make the postseason this year.

All eyes will be on the Angels during the second stretch of the season.