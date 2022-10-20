The Houston Astros were triumphant in the first game of the American League Championship Series, defeating the New York Yankees 4-2. The score was tied at 1-1 for the majority of the game, until a pair of Astros homers blew the game wide open. Winning game one sets the tone for the entire series and forces the Yankees to make a comeback.

Due to entenuating circumstances, few expected the Yankees to win this game on the road. Due to multiple postponements in their series against the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees played on back-to-back days. This was a tall order to try to overcome and the Yankees simply were not able to.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the game, New York Yankees fans are still frustrated with this loss.

The New York Yankees offense has been hot-and-cold all season, and cannot afford to go cold now. Two runs will rarely be enough to win a game, especially against a team as proficient as the Houston Astros.

Mack Schrock @schrockmr @Yankees Same team year in and year out. Home run or bust. Can't beat the one team on the schedule you need to beat when it matters most. Rinse and repeat. @Yankees Same team year in and year out. Home run or bust. Can't beat the one team on the schedule you need to beat when it matters most. Rinse and repeat.

Chris From NJ @Chris_from_NJ New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Astros 4, Yankees 2. FINAL: Astros 4, Yankees 2. I know a lot of ppl are down on Carp, guy was a world beater before he got hurt. Guy gets a pass in my book. Donaldson? He's been non-existent practically all season. twitter.com/Yankees/status… I know a lot of ppl are down on Carp, guy was a world beater before he got hurt. Guy gets a pass in my book. Donaldson? He's been non-existent practically all season. twitter.com/Yankees/status…

If the Yankees offense is unable to reach its peak form, this could be a short series. You have to be nearly perfect to defeat the Astros, especially when Justin Verlander starts the game on the mound.

The Astros are one of the most complete teams in the MLB, and they have proven that in the playoffs. Other top teams like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have been eliminated, but the Astros remain. This speaks to how well the team is built for the playoffs. Yankees fans are becoming very aware of just how good their opponents are.

If the New York Yankees are able to steal a road win against the Houston Astros in game two, the series gets a whole lot more interesting. Having the series even for the trip back to New York will go a long way towards improving the morale of the team.

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are adding another chapter to their storied rivalry with this series

It is fair to say that the Yankees and Astros have battled it out many times in the last 10 years, especially in the postseason. The Houston Astros have recently had an advantage over the Bronx Bombers, but that could all change this season. With stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, it is tough to imagine games staying this low-scoring.

If the offense of the Yankees does get going against the vaunted Astros pitching staff, this series could go either way.

