Team Conrad takes over Yankee Stadium as "The Summer I turned Pretty" heartthrob turns heads in Red Sox gear alongside Jarren Duran

&quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty&quot; crossed over to the baseball field on Saturday, as actor Christopher Briney, famous for playing Conrad Fisher in Amazon Prime's hit series, attended the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game.Briney arrived at Yankee Stadium decked out in Red Sox colors and joined outfielder Jarren Duran on the field. The Red Sox uploaded pictures of the duo as Duran gave the actor a signed jersey. The post was captioned:&quot;Team Conrad.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans of the show know just how fitting &quot;Team Conrad&quot; and &quot;Team Jeremiah&quot; phrases are to the center of the series’ love triangle debates.TSIP star enjoys watching Red Sox thrash YankeesIn the presence of TSIP star Christopher Briney, the Red Sox put on a show against the Yankees. They started their offensive juggernaut with a two-run double from Trevor Story in the third inning off Will Warren. Roman Anthony added a third run with a sac-fly in the fourth inning before David Hamilton scored on Alex Bregman's sac-fly.In the bottom of the inning, the Yankees cut down the lead to 4-1 after Giancarlo Stanton went deep for a solo home run against Garrett Crochet. Story returned in the fifth inning with a solo home run against Warren. With his 20th home run of the season, Story joined Nomar Garciaparra and John Valentin to become only the third shortstop in Red Sox history to have a 20-20 season.Another milestone was reached in the following inning as Crochet reached 500 career strikeouts. In the seventh inning, Crochet struck out for the 11th time as he retired Yankees catcher Austin Wells. In the ninth inning, Boston scored seven runs, thanks to RBI singles from Jarren Duran, Nathaniel Lowe and Ceddanne Rafaela before Carlos Narvaez's two-run home run.Red Sox reliever Jordan Hicks pitched a clean ninth inning to complete a 12-1 victory against the Yankees. With the win, Boston improved to 71-59, gaining a 1.5-game lead over their NL East rivals.