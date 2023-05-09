The 2023 WBC will forever be remembered for the grand tussle between superstar Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Ohtani might have "won round one" as Trout admitted after the game, but their rivalry on the international stage is only getting started.

The Japanese edged the Americans with a 3-2 victory courtesy of Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani ending the game on the top of the ninth by striking good friend Mike Trout.

Shohei Ohtani's performance in the WBC final is one for the ages, but his historic pre-game speech prior to the game, where he urged his teammates to regard themselves on the same plane as their star-studded-laden opponents, will go down in history as one of the greatest sporting moments.

"Let's stop admiring them," Ohtani said. "If you admire them, you can't surpass them. We came here to surpass them, to reach the top. For one day, let's throw away our admiration for them and just think about winning."

Japanese manager Hideki Kuriyama admitted later that their team interpreter Ippei had brought carts full of signed Mike Trout balls to hand out to Samurai Japan players. Maintaining a level head throughout, Ohtani simply warned the others and said “you can’t beat them if you admire them.”

To Ohtani, winning has always been the most important thing.

WBC title biggest coup in Shohei Ohtani's young career

Shohei Ohtani could very well likely be the best baseball player out there right now. The two-way superstar has had a blistering start to his career with the Los Angeles Angels and the Japanese national team.

He's won countless individual accolades, but his biggest triumph yet was winning the 2023 WBC titles. He too labeled that victory as the greatest moment of his career.

"I believe this is the best moment in my life," Ohtani said.

Still only 27 years old, Ohtani has a long road ahead, with many scratching their heads over how good he can end up becoming.

