Team USA manager explains why Jackson Merrill was always bound for MLB

Jackson Merrill's rise in the MLB with the San Diego Padres has come at a meteoric pace and Team USA manager Mike DeRosa explained the reason behind it. The 21-year-old made his major league debut only last season and has since grown into one of their core players. Every aspiring MLB player has their own timeline of being found and making the step-up to the majors and Merrill's journey has been a result of belief and hard work.

Ad

Jackson Merrill grew up in Severena Park, Maryland and was originally supposed to play his junior year with them before it got cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The youngster used that time to take his game to the next level and had a standout season in his senior year with the Kentucky Wildcats. His stellar performances caught the attention of MLB teams around the country, which evetually earned him a first round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2021 Draft.

Ad

Trending

Since then, there has been no turning back for Jackson Merrill, showing great improvement year after year. Speaking on the MLB Network on Sunday, Team USA manager Mike DeRosa explained why the youngster was always bound for the MLB:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You have to have elite talent to get to the big leagues and this guy has got elite talent. He was going to get found to no matter what. And you could tell there's a belief, this guy he always believed that was going to play in the big leagues. But for every kid out there, you never know when it's coming. It could come your junior year of high school, it could come your senior year."

Ad

"And then fast forward three years later, he transitions to center field. He absolutely rakes, he signs a nine-year, $135 million deal. He's going to be playing with Bogearts and Tatis for the forseeable future out in Padres. So it has come quick."

Despite coming up his college baseball days as a shortstop, Jackson Merrill showed great versatility in slotting into center field for the Padres. It is all the more amazing considering that he was not even considered by scouts when he started his senior year in 2021.

Ad

Jackson Merrill opens up on recieving a 2024 Silver Slugger award at Petco Park

While Jakcson Merrill is out of action due to a hamstring strain, he took the field alongside teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday to recieve his career-first Silver Slugger award for 2024. Speaking to a reporter from 97.3 The Fan SD radio after the game, he said:

Ad

"It's cool. I think hitting awards are difficult to come by, in my opinion. I think hitting is the hardest thing to do on the planet. So it's a cool honor but I'm staying focused on getting healthy and getting back into the team."

Expand Tweet

After receiving the well-deserved award, the San Diego Padres emphasized that he is focused on his return to fitness as soon as possible. After the warm reception from fans on Saturday night, he is eager to replicate the same form this season in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More