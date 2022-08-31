"Teams a joke" "2022 over yet?" - Chicago Cubs fans react to team's loss to Toronto Blue Jays as team continues to struggle in 2022

The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays faced off in a tightly competitive match at the Rogers Centre. This was the second game of the series as Cubs fans watched the Blue Jays win an extra-inning thriller, 4-3, in the series opener.

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays were able to win the series against the Chicago Cubs thanks to a come-from-behind win by a score of 5-3. The Blue Jays' record now sits at 70-58.

"Final: Blue Jays 5, Cubs 3." -@Cubs

Many Cubs fans took to Twitter to react to the loss. One fan thought the team was a joke after the disappointing loss to Toronto.

Bobby Putnam @putnam_bobby @Cubs Teams a joke can’t wait for 5 more years of this bullshit @Cubs Teams a joke can’t wait for 5 more years of this bullshit

Other fans are ready for the season to be over as it has not gone as many would have liked.

It's been a tough season for Cubs fans to watch as the team's record now sits at 55-75.

After several seasons of making the playoffs (2015-2020), the team seems to have gone into a complete rebuild. Fans are disappointed that this has happened.

Calvo Klein @compadreveano twitter.com/cubs/status/15… Chicago Cubs @Cubs Final: Blue Jays 5, Cubs 3. Final: Blue Jays 5, Cubs 3. https://t.co/Pxj6PAN3S4 How did y'all win one chip, play so well for a couple of seasons and just plummet this bad How did y'all win one chip, play so well for a couple of seasons and just plummet this bad😭😭😭 twitter.com/cubs/status/15…

Despite the loss, some fans are happy to see several developing players succeed. Infielder Christopher Morel went 2-for-4 with a home run. His home run at the time gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead. This was his 13th home run of the season.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Christopher Morel connects on a go-ahead blast! Christopher Morel connects on a go-ahead blast! https://t.co/obllrXPbxa

"Christopher Morel connects on a go-ahead blast!" -@Cubs

Reliver Jeremiah Estrada recorded his first ever strikeout as well!

Chicago Cubs @Cubs First career strikeout for Jeremiah Estrada! First career strikeout for Jeremiah Estrada! https://t.co/qy10PGVXzI

"First career strikeout for Jeremiah Estrada!" -@Cubs

boi @that_kid_von06 @Cubs Don’t care we saw Morel and Estrada success that’s a W in my book @Cubs Don’t care we saw Morel and Estrada success that’s a W in my book

Rookie Seiya Suzuki also had a great game at the plate. Suzuki went 2-for-4.

Overall, a tough loss for the Cubs, but there is plenty of promise for the Cubs' future as several rookies have made contributions in 2022.

Chicago Cubs: Plans for the future

Marcus Stroman pitches during tonight's Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays game.

Going into this year's deadline, many thought the Cubs would trade away their two best players, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. This did not happen; instead, the Cubs held on to both Contreras and Happ as the team continues to rebuild.

Contreras may have been the biggest surprise, given that he is set to hit free agency in the off-season. The team has several young pieces that seem to have bright futures, including Seiya Suzuki and Christopher Morel, among others.

Perhaps with the addition of a few free agents, the Cubs may be able to contend in a rather weak NL Central division in 2023.

