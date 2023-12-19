"Tedious and annoying" "Pick a team son” - Fans’ patience running out as Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to mull over his MLB option

For the past month, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's name has been a near-constant fixture on MLB trade news headlines. However, after being subjected to news about the 25-year old NPB star on the brink of his first MLB deal, fans appear to be growing tired of the unchanging storyline.

Yamamoto was posted by his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes, on November 20. Under the NPB's posting rule, Yamamoto needs to find an MLB contract within 45 days of that date. Now 29 days into the fiasco, fans want Yamamoto to make a move.

In a recent post, MLB analyst Jim Bowden reiterated the clubs that appear to be in the running for the right-hander. Moreover, Bowden suggested that $300 million is likely the figure that teams will have to put up, referring to the whole situation as "Holiday Drama".

"The Yamamoto FA sweepstakes has been fun ride w/ 6 big market teams courting #Yankees #RedSox #Mets #Phillies #Dodgers #Giants understanding it will take over $300m to land him incl posting fee. East vs West AL vs NL does he take best offer or best situation Holiday Drama at its best" - Jim Bowden

Despite Bowden's suggestion that the sweepstakes continue to be dramatic and intriguing, many fans feel differently. It was not long before comments urging Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make up his mind started to roll in.

Since making his intent to come to MLB clear in late summer, Yamamoto has been linked to many teams. Foremostly, the New York Yankees have been heavily discussed as the top contender. Yankees GM Brian Cashman was in Japan last September to watch Yamamoto hurl the second no-hitter of his NPB career.

Just 25, Yamamoto has been a member of the Orix Buffaloes since 2017. Over that relatively short span of time, he has posted a career ERA of 1.82, winning three MVP Awards, five All-Star nods and a Japan Series. After Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto was viewed as the biggest name on the 2023 free agency market.

In addition to the Yankees, Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers have also positioned themselves as contenders. In November, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, sparking discussions that a move to southern California could be in the works.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is wise not to rush one of the biggest choices of his life

One of the only indications that Yoshinobu Yamamoto has given regarding his preferences is that he wants a team with Japanese roster members. Beyond that, the Orix flamethrower has been tight-lipped.

While fans are right to feel overwhelmed by the media onslaught, Yamamaoto is also right to buy his time. The young man must think long and hard about where he wants to play in the long-term, whatever fans might say.

