"Teenage dirtbag Kate was THRIVING" - Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton posts a throwback compilation of her days as a young rebel

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton embraced the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend while sharing amusing pictures and clips from her youth.

In the short reel clip, posted on Instagram, Kate dazzled in tiny dresses and cute outfits, giving her admirers true fun moments as she shared a series of spectacular images from her younger, wilder days.

“Teenage dirtbag Kate was T H R I V I N G ☠️🤣” – Kate Upton

Upton recently turned 30 and received a beautiful wish from Verlander in a lovely Instagram post.

"Today is a special one… HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kateupton!! 😍 Let’s make your 30s your best years yet. I love you!” – Justin verlander

Kate is a supermodel and was quite popular in her twenties.

Her most notable professional achievement was being the cover model for the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue three times, in 2012, 2013, and 2017 – a glimpse of which is also seen in the recent “Teenage dirtbag” clip.

"Kate Upton covers Sports Illustrated for the 3rd time: http://eonli.ne/2kzEL6h" E! News

Verlander has also represented the Detroit Tigers in Major League Baseball. He is recognized as one of the most accomplished pitchers in history as well as one of the most accomplished players of his period.

Justin Verlander's celebrated MLB career

In 2017, the Houston Astros won the World Series, and Justin Verlander shared the Babe Ruth Award for MVP of the ALCS. Verlander is an eight-time MLB All-Star who has three victories and five times led the AL in strikeouts.

Justin Verlander's best season of career came in 2011, when he defeated the Toronto Blue Jays with his second career no-hitter. Both the AL Cy Young Award and the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award went to Verlander.

After having his first season with 300 strikeouts in his career, he received his second Cy Young Award in 2019.

Kate and Verlander's relationship became public in 2013 and they married in 2017 in Italy.

Upton posted some stunning images from the wedding.

"❤️" - Kate Upton

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve, in November 2018. Verlander and his family stole the show on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Upton was featured on the "Vanity Fair" cover commemorating its 100th year.

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Seven

Additionally, Kate has made appearances in the movies "The Other Woman," "Tower Heist," and "The Layover."

