Tennis star Ben Shelton drops 2-word reaction to Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan breaking new ground

Jackson Holliday's younger brother Ethan has signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas, and tennis star Ben Shelton approves the move by the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft. The deal makes Jackson's brother Adidas' first baseball NIL athlete. Previously Jackson had signed a deal with Adidas before turning pro and making his MLB debut with the Orioles.

Take a look at the social media post showcasing Ethan Holliday's NIL deal with Adidas and the lefty slugger promoting the latest Adizeroedge+ cleats. The caption on the post reads:

"The potential future No. 1 pick signs with adidas 👀 "

American tennis rising star Shelton was quick to notice the social media post and dropped a comment:

"Let’s go."

Ben Shelton produced one of the best runs at a Grand Slam in his young career as he reached the semi-finalsof the recently ended Australian Open, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

Shelton has vowed to come back stronger next year as he gears up to participate in various ATP tour events in 2025. Ethan, meanwhile, is attempting to repeat his elder brother Jackson Holliday's feat by becoming the second ballplayer from the family to be selected first overall in the MLB draft.

Jackson was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft and received a whopping $8.19 million signing bonus for his services.

Both brothers are trained by their father - former MLB legend with the Rockies and the Cardinals - Matt Holliday, a seven-time All Star, who won the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals.

Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan voiced his excitement after signing with Adidas

In an interview after signing the NIL-deal with Adidas, Ethan Jackson said:

"I mean signing with Adidas was a no-brainer for me. With the family ties, with the performance side, I mean, it's the best brand out there.

"Obviously my brother got to sign with Adidas as a young player and that's pretty special for our family. And to get this opportunity is incredible and I'm super honored."

It will be interesting to see what the 2025 MLB draft holds in store for Jackson Holliday's younger brother, who will look to repeat his father and brother's feat of getting drafted straight out of high school.

