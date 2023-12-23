Teoscar Hernandez Free Agency Update: Insider reveals 2 teams 'showing interest' in outfielder 

Teoscar Hernandez's free agency is seeing significant interest from the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox, who are in the market looking to bolster their outfield options.

Teoscar Hernandez is out in the market looking for a new club after brief stints with the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. He is coming off a subpar season in 2023 that saw him hit well under his 2020-22 slash line of .283/.333/.519 with .258/.305/.435 for the Seattle Mariners.

Despite that, the outfielder was able to hit 26 home runs in the season albeit with a high strikeout rate. Apart from the offensive prowess that has seen him win two Silver Slugger awards, he is a strong defensive addition to the outfield, a position that has seen significant interest this offseason.

As per MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal writing for The Athletic, the Red Sox and the Angels are looking to sign Teoscar Hernandez. MLB Trade Rumours had projected at the start of the offseason that the Dominican was expected to garner deals around $80 million for four years.

How does Teoscar Hernandez fit in the Red Sox and Angels lineup?

The Red Sox recently traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees and added a replacement for him in Tyler O'Neil. Yet their outfield is filled with plenty of youngsters such as Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Rob Refsnyder. They already lost Justin Turner to free agency so adding an experienced at-bat in Tesocar Hernandez can be fruitful.

As for the Angels, they are looking to be aggressive after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers. Their outfield currently comprises of Mike Trout, along with corner options in Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak. But the latter two along with backup Luis Rengifo are being touted to be traded. So even if one of them gets traded, Los Angeles will likely look to add Hernandez to their ranks.

