Teoscar Hernandez Free Agent Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the slugging outfielder

Teoscar Hernandez has been one of the most underrated slugging outfielders throughout his MLB career. The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic has enjoyed a solid career so far, posting a career .260 batting average with 141 home runs and 404 RBIs with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Teoscar Hernandez hits an absolute NUKE! Teoscar Hernandez hits an absolute NUKE! https://t.co/o2Id49YgPH

"Teoscar Hernandez hits an absolute NUKE!" - @TalkinBaseball_

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner was traded to the Mariners this past offseason in a trade package that saw Erik Swanson and Adam Macko go the other way. While the deal came out of nowhere, both teams addressed spaces of weakness on their rosters.

Now, entering the final year of his current deal, Teoscar could very well find himself as one of the most coveted outfielders on the free agent market this offseason.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for Hernandez if he does indeed hit the open market:

#1 - The Houston Astros set up a reunion with Teoscar Hernandez in free agency

The reigning World Series champions Houston Astros remain one of the strongest teams in baseball, however, the team's core is starting to get older, namely oft-injured outfielder Michael Brantley. Given the fact that Brantley is also a pending unrestricted free agent, the team could look at Hernandez as a replacement.

Pants Mulliniks @BlueJayThoughts Imagine the Houston @Astros with Teoscar Hernandez Imagine the Houston @Astros with Teoscar Hernandez

"Imagine the Houston @Astros with Teoscar Hernandez" - @BlueJayThoughts

Hernandez's addition to the Astros would not only reunite him with their current core, which features several Dominican teammates such as Framber Valdez and Jeremy Pena, but would also be a reunion with his first MLB franchise.

#2 - The Texas Rangers could load up on outfield talent

The Texas Rangers remain one of the top teams in the MLB thanks to the likes of Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien. Aside from Garcia, the Rangers' outfield leaves much to be desired.

Robbie Grossman, Travis Janikowski, and Brad Miller are all pending unrestricted free agents, which could create a clear opening for Hernandez, who could thrive in Texas. The two-time Silver Slugger would add additional power to the potent Rangers lineup.

#3 - The San Francisco Giants could attempt to sign Teoscar Hernandez

After a disappointing and confusing offseason that saw the San Francisco Giants sign and eventually miss out on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. After missing out on several of the highest-profile free agents last offseason, the Giants instead opted to sign several low-risk, high-reward free agents such as Michael Conforto and Mitch Haninger.

"Michael Conforto took lumps, now mashing again in Giants' win over Twins #BreakingNews #YahooSports #MLB" - @bmurphypointman

This could open the door for Teoscar Hernandez to sign a long-term deal with the Giants, as the club attempts to return to contention. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto (player option), and Stephen Piscotty could all potentially walk this offseason, making Hernandez a clear top target for the club.

Poll : 0 votes