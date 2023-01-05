Astros Rotation: Are Framber Valdez and company the best in the MLB?

The 2023 season will be a true changing of the guard for the Houston Astros' pitching rotation. Following the departures of Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in recent years, the team will hand the reigns to their rising core of young starters.

As of right now, the Astros' pitching rotation is projected to be Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy. The club also has one of their top prospects, Hunter Brown, who will be looking to establish himself in the MLB next season.

Brown was dominant in his few appearances for Houston last season. Over the course of 20.1 innings in 2022, the 24-year-old surrendered just two runs and 15 hits to the tune of a 0.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

RobnCypress(insert blue check here) @robncypress Bonda @BenOndaTop When someone tries to tell me the Astros pitching staff isn't the best in the game going into 23'. When someone tries to tell me the Astros pitching staff isn't the best in the game going into 23'. https://t.co/56DB8gGTmL

"Hype/fandom aside, I like the Astros rotation if Brown pitches as expected, w/ approx 150 IP. Framber now becomes #1 of the staff with Javier and LMJ as a terrific 1-2-3. The Astros, along with the Mets, Yankees, and Braves could be very strong. Certainly top 5 is possible," Benjamin Onda tweeted.

Even with the departure of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, Houston's pitching rotation has the potential to be among the top five in the MLB. While they figure to rank behind Verlander's new team, the New York Mets, Houston may surprise people around the league in 2023.

They will most likely finish the 2023 season behind the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. However, they are strong contenders to finish inside the top 10. The Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays will all be in contention as the top pitching rotations in the Majors.

A look at the 2022 breakout season of the Houston Astros' ace Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez could become the ace of the Houston rotation after his dominant 2022 season. Not only was Valdez one of the best pitchers on the team, but he was also one of the best pitchers in the entire league. Through 201.1 innings, Valdez posted a 17-6 record with a 2.82 ERA while recording 194 strikeouts. He also led the MLB with 26 quality starts.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Framber Valdez gets a standing ovation after leaving the game in the 7th Framber Valdez gets a standing ovation after leaving the game in the 7th https://t.co/F0Q0zassMe

"Framber Valdez gets a standing ovation after leaving the game in the 7th," Talkin' Baseball tweeted.

Valdez was a star for the Astros during the 2022 postseason. The 29-year-old had a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 1.44 and 33 strikeouts in four appearances. His performances helped Houston win their second World Series title, the first of his career.

