After a lesson in humility in Game 1, Framber Valdez led the Houston Astros to a convincing 5-2 win in Game 2 of the 2022 MLB World Series. The Dominican left-hander was exceptional on the night and looked in control from the first inning onwards.

Valdez pitched 6.1 total innings, allowing just four hits and one run. He struck out nine hitters on 104 pitches to put his team in a commanding position for the win.

Framber Valdez has come under scrutiny from several analysts for what appears to be a misunderstanding. Valdez is known for his unique mound presence and the quirky manner in which he approaches different hitters. On Saturday night, the All-Star pitcher was once again in the spotlight for a bizarre sequence of events.

"Framber Valdez, through an interpreter, on the videos circulating: 'Nobody should think it the wrong way. Those are just tendencies I do throughout the game, distracting the hitter from what I’m doing.' He said those are 'tendencies' he does and said 'we’re winning legally.' - Chandler Rome

Midway through the game, Valdez changed his shoes and glove. This change of attire may have seemed harmless, but it set off alarm bells in the baseball world. Framber Valdez insists his tactics are a distraction mechanism to throw batters off their rhythm.

New York Yankees All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole recently referred to Valdez's mound presence as "whimsical." The Astros star is known to use unorthodox tactics to distract opposing hitters.

"His mound presence has always been a bit whimsical. I still think it is," said Cole.

Framber Valdez prepares to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros are still recovering from the sign-stealing cheating scandal of 2017. Many baseball aficionados have still not forgotten the club's unethical actions in the past. Framber Vadlez's recent antics only added fuel to the the flames. Whether Valdez was using some sort of substance to get an edge is uncertain.

The Astros, however, need to be on their best behavior going forward.

"Rob Thomson touches on whether the Phillies' dugout had any concerns about Framber Valdez rubbing his hand during Game 2:" - NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Houston Astros were in control of the game early on. After scoring three runs in the first inning, they added two more in the fifth inning. Zack Wheeler had difficulty all night dealing with the potent Houston offense.

The Philadelphia Phillies never recovered from their early setback. Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm tried to start a comeback but Philadelphia fell short on the night.

The Houston Astros won the game 5-2 to tie the series at 1-1. Game 3 will be played in Philadelphia on Monday night.

