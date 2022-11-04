JV's CV: Justin Verlander's Postseason Record

When looking at Justin Verlander's career, it has been the epitome of Jekyll and Hyde. Throughout his regular season career, Verlander has been one of the best pitchers of his generation. Yet, this success has not translated into the World Series, as he has struggled mightily throughout his career when it comes to World Series baseball.

Throughout his 17 seasons in the MLB, Verlander has all but guaranteed himself a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. His overall career win/loss record is an impressive 244-133, while his career ERA sits at 3.24. If those numbers aren't impressive enough, he currently sits 12th all-time in career strikeouts with a whopping 3,198.

SI MLB @si_mlb



(via Justin Verlander becomes the 18th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts!(via @MLBStats Justin Verlander becomes the 18th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts! (via @MLBStats) https://t.co/ob4nUmPaV1

"Justin Verlander becomes the 18th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts!"- SI MLB

At 39-years-old, Verlander is proving that age is merely a number. He is coming off of a 2022 regular season that looks to have secured him his third career Cy Young Award. He finished the season with an 18-4 record and an ERA of 1.75. He also racked up 185 strikeouts, helping him sit as the betting favorite for the American League Cy Young.

As impressive as his career resume is, his history in the World Series is less than enviable. In six World Series appearances, Verlander has a record of 0-6 and an abysmal ERA of 6.07. However, his overall career numbers in the postseason as a whole still look good, as he has a 11-11 record with an ERA of 3.69.

He is set to start Game Five on Thursday; Astros fans will be asking themselves if their ace will be able to pitch like the Justin Verlander we have grown accustomed to for the last two decades.

Jackson @ForeverStros justin verlander ALL YOUR LIFE YOUVE BEEN A WORLD SERIES CHOKER. YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE EVERYTHING justin verlander ALL YOUR LIFE YOUVE BEEN A WORLD SERIES CHOKER. YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE EVERYTHING https://t.co/xN5fEw44Am

"Justin verlander ALL YOUR LIFE YOUVE BEEN A WORLD SERIES CHOKER. YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE EVERYTHING" - Jackson

While it may appear that the pressure of the World Series has always gotten to Verlander, with the Astros coming off a combined no-hitter, the pressure should move the Phillies line-up who were shut out last night.

Justin Verlander's history with the Phillies

In three regular-season appearances in his career, Verlander has a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 1.42 and 26 strikeouts. However, as mentioned above, his regular season form and his World Series form are polar opposites.

In his lone playoff appearance against the Phillies (Game One of the 2022 World Series), he allowed 5 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings. Will he finally be able to overcome his World Series curse? We will have that answer tonight in Philadelphia.

Poll : 0 votes