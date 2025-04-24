Teoscar Hernandez reveals Cubs legend as his favorite MLB player 

LA Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is from the Dominican Republic, and players there seem to love Sammy Sosa. Hernandez was also one of those kids growing up idolizing Sosa, who played 18 seasons in MLB, primarily with the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

Sosa, hailing from San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, was a seven-time All-Star, a former NL MVP and a Cubs Hall of Fame member.

On Wednesday, Hernandez appeared on teammate Mookie Betts' "On Base" podcast, where he was asked if Wrigley Field is the most iconic park in baseball. The discussion soon turned into Hernandez saying that he grew up being a Sosa fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“On base,” Hernandez said, “It has a lot of history. I used to be a Cubs fan growing up.

Ad

Trending

“Sammy,” Hernandez said without hesitation when asked his favorite ball player growing up. “Those years, they were amazing. They never got to win the championship when he was here, but it was because the other teams were a little better than them.

“I think every guy in the Dominican tried to imitate his stance, the way he hit, and, you know, tried to hit homers,” he added.

Ad

(from 1:22 mark onwards)

Ad

Teoscar Hernandez will love to meet Sammy Sosa one day

As the conversation went forward, Betts further asked Hernandez if he had met Sammy Sosa yet.

“No, never got to meet him,” Hernandez said. “Never in person. Hopefully one day. We’ll see. Sammy’s a good guy to come holla at.”

Hernandez's heartfelt tribute showcases the impact Sosa left behind on his people in DR.

Ad

Sosa made his MLB debut in 1989 with the Texas Rangers, but he rose to stardom with the Chicago Cubs, where he played from 1992 to 2004. Sosa shot to worldwide fame during the legendary 1998 home run race with Mark McGwire. Both were chasing Roger Maris’ single-season home run record of 61. Sosa hit 66 home runs, while McGwire finished with 70. That year, Sosa won the MVP.

Sosa's 609 home runs come ninth all-time. He had six seasons with 40+ home runs, including three 60+ home run seasons (1998, 1999, 2001) — something no other player has done.

However, Sosa’s legacy is clouded by the steroid era. He was named in reports and allegedly tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, though he has never admitted to using them. This has also jeopardized his chances of ever getting into the Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More