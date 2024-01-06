Teoscar Hernandez Rumors: Insider reveals 3 'frontrunners' for free agent outfielder

MLB Insider Mark Feinsand has revealed that there are three frontrunners to sign former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from free agency. The 31-year-old right-handed slugger spent last season with the Seattle Mariners and put up decent numbers, and will be looking for a lucrative long-term contract. Despite already spending over a billion dollars on free agents this winter, the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to sign him, along with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels.

Teoscar Hernandez was signed by the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2011 and went on to make his major league debut in 2016, after five years in the minors. He was then traded to the Blue Jays in 2017 and made his way into their lineup after rising through the ranks. He won two Silver Slugger Awards and an All-Star appearance during that time. The slugger was then traded to the Mariners at the end of the 2022 season.

Hernandez put up decent numbers for the Mariners last year, hitting a .258 average with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs. Now, there are several teams reportedly looking to add some power to their lineup and the Red Sox may be the most desperate to do so. However, it remains to be seen how much they are willing to spend as the Dominican is reportedly looking for a long-term contract. Similarly, the Dodgers would love to have him but need to sort out their finances to see if a deal might be possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Are Red Sox the most desperate to sign Teoscar Hernandez?

Among the three frontrunners for former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez, the Boston Red Sox might be the most desperate to land him. Having remained relatively quiet in the winter, they could use a right-handed power hitter in their lineup.

According to some reports, the Red Sox have already offered a two-year contract but the outfielder's agent is looking for a deal somewhere near five years. Negotiations are continuing as other MLB teams also explore the possibility of signing him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.