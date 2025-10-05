  • home icon
  • Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer, bonds with Tyler Glasnow & Dalton Rushing's partners over laughs and drinks during NLDS opener

Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer, bonds with Tyler Glasnow & Dalton Rushing's partners over laughs and drinks during NLDS opener

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 05, 2025 10:40 GMT
Tyler Glasnow with fiance Meghan and Dodger
Tyler Glasnow with fiance Meghan and Dodger's players partner at NLDS OPEN (injector_meghan/Instagram)

Los Angeles Dodger Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer, was spotted at the NLDS opener with Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan, and Dalton Rushing's partner, Kaitlyn, sharing laughs over drinks. In the seventh inning,

Hernandez hit three home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday as the Dodgers won 5-3.

Meghan and Kaitlyn reshared Hernandez's wife Jennifer's story on Instagram. The Dodgers players' partners trio clinked their drinks in a toast before heading to the game in the lounge. Jennifer captioned it:

"Cheers to NLDS Game 1, Let's go."
Tyler Glasnow's fiance reshared Jennifer's story.(injector_meghan/Instagram)
Dalton Rushing's partner ,Kaitlyn, reshared Jennifer's story.(kaitlynpowerr/Instagram)

Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée, Meghan, also reshared another story with Cara Smith and Kristen Edman. The three wore Dodgers customized jackets as Tommy Edman’s partner Kristen wrote,

"My Gals," while Meghan wrote, "Game 1 with green tick."
Tyler Glasnow's fiance reshared Kristen's story.(injector_meghan/Instagram)

Meghan reshared a clip showing a live baseball shot at Citizens Bank Park.

In the clip, after Hernandez’s hit, fans in the stands cheered for the victory, and Jennifer, Meghan, and Kaitlyn were seen celebrating with excitement after the win. Jennifer captioned it,

"Thank God," an English translation of the Spanish caption.
Tyler Glasnow's fiance reshared Jennifer's story.(injector_meghan/Instagram)

Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée, Meghan, shared a post with a playful caption

In honor of Tyler Glasnow's Dodgers welcome bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, Meghan shared a series of images on Instagram on Sept. 19. The carousel featured Tyler’s elder brother Ted, who was a decathlete, with his wife and their one-year-old baby.

Meghan shared the post with the caption:

"Uncle Tyty’s bobblehead night."
Tyler’s brother’s family wore white Dodger uniforms, featuring a No. 31 Tyler jersey. Meghan wore a customized jacket that featured a photo of Tyler with the jersey number, while Tyler was in his blue Dodger uniform.

Meghan works as a physician assistant and aesthetic injector specializing in injectables, threads and lasers at Marcadis Watt Plastic Surgery & Med Spa.

The couple first met in Tampa, Florida, in 2021, where Tyler first noticed Meghan. They got engaged in 2024 and plan to get married in November 2025

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

