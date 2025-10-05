Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer, bonds with Tyler Glasnow & Dalton Rushing's partners over laughs and drinks during NLDS opener

Los Angeles Dodger Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer, was spotted at the NLDS opener with Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan, and Dalton Rushing's partner, Kaitlyn, sharing laughs over drinks. In the seventh inning, Hernandez hit three home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday as the Dodgers won 5-3.Meghan and Kaitlyn reshared Hernandez's wife Jennifer's story on Instagram. The Dodgers players' partners trio clinked their drinks in a toast before heading to the game in the lounge. Jennifer captioned it:&quot;Cheers to NLDS Game 1, Let's go.&quot;Tyler Glasnow's fiance reshared Jennifer's story.(injector_meghan/Instagram)Dalton Rushing's partner ,Kaitlyn, reshared Jennifer's story.(kaitlynpowerr/Instagram)Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée, Meghan, also reshared another story with Cara Smith and Kristen Edman. The three wore Dodgers customized jackets as Tommy Edman’s partner Kristen wrote,&quot;My Gals,&quot; while Meghan wrote, &quot;Game 1 with green tick.&quot;Tyler Glasnow's fiance reshared Kristen's story.(injector_meghan/Instagram)Meghan reshared a clip showing a live baseball shot at Citizens Bank Park. In the clip, after Hernandez’s hit, fans in the stands cheered for the victory, and Jennifer, Meghan, and Kaitlyn were seen celebrating with excitement after the win. Jennifer captioned it,&quot;Thank God,&quot; an English translation of the Spanish caption.Tyler Glasnow's fiance reshared Jennifer's story.(injector_meghan/Instagram)Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée, Meghan, shared a post with a playful captionIn honor of Tyler Glasnow's Dodgers welcome bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, Meghan shared a series of images on Instagram on Sept. 19. The carousel featured Tyler’s elder brother Ted, who was a decathlete, with his wife and their one-year-old baby.Meghan shared the post with the caption:&quot;Uncle Tyty’s bobblehead night.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyler’s brother’s family wore white Dodger uniforms, featuring a No. 31 Tyler jersey. Meghan wore a customized jacket that featured a photo of Tyler with the jersey number, while Tyler was in his blue Dodger uniform.Meghan works as a physician assistant and aesthetic injector specializing in injectables, threads and lasers at Marcadis Watt Plastic Surgery &amp; Med Spa. The couple first met in Tampa, Florida, in 2021, where Tyler first noticed Meghan. They got engaged in 2024 and plan to get married in November 2025