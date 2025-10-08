"Terrible idea", "Pathetic clueless franchise" - Blue Jays fans fear the worst after ALDS Game 4 starter announcement

The Toronto Blue Jays are battling the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. While the Jays are leading 2-1, they lost 9-6 in Game 3 on Tuesday. Their fans' eyes are now on Game 4 to see if they can bounce back.

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup at Rogers Center, an important update about Toronto's starting lineup was reported MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. He revealed on Tuesday that Louis Varland will start in Game 4.

"News: Louis Varland will start tomorrow for the #BlueJays," Matheson tweeted.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson News: Louis Varland will start tomorrow for the #BlueJays

Fans shared their reactions to the news on X.

"Fuu*** off. Such a pathetic clueless franchise," a fan wrote.

Frankie Dipotito @FrankieDipotito Fuuuck off. Such a pathetic clueless franchise

"This seems like a terrible idea. They need to intentionally walk Judge every at bat tomorrow," one fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"LMFAO I almost just pee'd myself laughing. Well it was fun while it lasted. Oh Toronto sports teams," another fan wrote.

"Isnt that weird? He played yesterday if we are going to reuse someone. Id like to see another Trey day. He is 22 he can handle it," a fan commented.

"Yea lets start the guy who gave up a 3 run HR and sent 2 pitches down the middle for Judge in game 4," one fan tweeted.

"They're gonna blow this, aren't they?" another fan commented.

Varland also started in Game 3, which may likely be the reason why many Blue Jays fans were not happy. He conceded two runs on two hits in the one inning he pitched.

Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement made a big claim ahead of Game 4 against the New York Yankees

Before Game 3 against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays were in control of the American League Division Series. In Games 1 and 2, they registered comfortable 10-1 and 13-7 victories.

However, it was in Game 3 that the Aaron Judge-led Yankees made a comeback. Ahead of Game 4, Toronto utility Ernie Clement made an interesting claim. He acknowledged that his team let its foot off the gas, but is ready to bounce back on Wednesday.

“It just goes to show, if you let your foot off the gas for even a second, a good team will pounce on you," Clement said on Tuesday, via MLB.com. "We know they’re not going to give up. They’re not going to lay down. So we’ve got to show up and be ready to play tomorrow.”

Clement was decent in the regular season. He had 545 at-bats and recorded an average of .277. Clement also had 83 runs, nine home runs and 50 RBIs.

