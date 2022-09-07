"Terrible pitching management" "Merrifield should never start a game" - Toronto Blue Jays fans upset with team’s bullpen management in crushing loss to rival Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles continued their pivotal series with playoff implications tonight at Camden Yards. The Blue Jays swept a double header yesterday afternoon, taking a 4.5 game lead over the Orioles in the American League Wild Card standings.

Tonight, the game remained intense throughout as the Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 9-6. The lead for Toronto in the Wild Card race is now back to 3.5 games.

The Blue Jays pitching staff did not have a great outing tonight as starting pitcher Mitch White struggled mightely, going just 2.1 innings and allowing five earned runs.

Blue Jays reliever Yusei Kikuchi entered the game in the fifth inning and allowed two base hits and one earned run. Fans were also upset that second baseman Whit Merrifield is continuing to start as he is batting just .234 with a .624 OPS.

James Hughes @James_H630 @BlueJays Game was lost when Schneider pulled Bass for Kikuchi. Schneider better start taking some advice from people here on Twitter because he completely mismanaged the game from that point on until he was tossed which he WANTED to happen. Merrifield should NEVER start another game. @BlueJays Game was lost when Schneider pulled Bass for Kikuchi. Schneider better start taking some advice from people here on Twitter because he completely mismanaged the game from that point on until he was tossed which he WANTED to happen. Merrifield should NEVER start another game.

The matchup was intense as the benches were cleared in the 7th inning. The Blue Jays and Orioles do not like each other to say the least.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Benches cleared in Baltimore.



Jays and Orioles HATE each other Benches cleared in Baltimore.Jays and Orioles HATE each other https://t.co/bxsbvyKeEd

"Benches cleared in Baltimore. Jays and Orioles HATE each other" - Starting 9

This would be a great postseason series, given the history.

isaac @1IsaacRome @Starting9 This needs to be a postseason series @Starting9 This needs to be a postseason series

Overall, a crushing loss for the Blue Jays as they look to take control of the final AL Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays and Orioles will square off once again tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

09/06/22: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Highlights

Mitch White pitches during tonight's Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles game.

The Blue Jays got out to an early lead with a Matt Chapman RBI single in the second inning. Shortstop Bo Bichette continued his hot streak, belting out a two-run home run to give the team an early 3-0 lead.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays



Maybe walk him next time ¯\_(ツ)_/¯Maybe walk him next time ¯\_(ツ)_/¯Maybe walk him next time 💣 https://t.co/KVHjJoLUmV

"Maybe walk him next time" [email protected]

The Orioles responded quickly as rookie Adley Rutschman hit a two-run double in the third inning to cut the defecit to one run. This was his 28th double of the season.

The game went back and forth throughout the middle innings and going into the 8th inning, the Orioles led the Blue Jays 6-5. The Orioles then erupted for three runs in the bottom half to break the game wide open as they were able to hold on and win by a score of 9-6.

Two of the American League's youngest teams battling it out for the final Wild Card spot is great for the game of baseball. The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles may turn into a heated rivalry given both teams' upward projections.

