Terry Francona aka 'Tito' is one of the best managers in MLB history. He is a person loved unanimously by the community.

As a player, Tito has over nine years of experience and three years as a coach. But it is ultimately his prowess as a manager that makes him as beloved as he is. Franconca has over 21 years of experience as a manager. He has won two World Series titles while managing the Red Sox.

In a new documentary called Tito: The Terry Francona Story, we get to see what makes him so loved. The documentary will be released on April 23, 2023, on MLB Network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many famous baseball personalities appear throughout the documentary. One of them is the Red Sox's former general manager Theo Epstein. In the docuseries, Epstein says that Terry Francona symbolizes what baseball is to a lot of people.

“People love Tito. I’m not surprised everyone wanted to show up for this documentary for the way that they’d show up for him, anywhere, anytime. He is baseball.

"When you think about Tito, you think about just being in a clubhouse, the bonds that are created, the brotherhood, the friendships and the beauty of it for him is the way he’s developed countless unbelievable connections and friendships with people in the game.”

Other famous personalities who were part of the documentary include Curt Schilling, Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, and Kevin Miller.

When Terry Francona revealed that he didn't need recognition

In a 2017 interview with Telegram & Gazette, Terry Francona revealed how humbled he truly was.

Terry has won the Manager of the Year award twice in his career and both of them were with the Cleveland Guardians. Francona has helped the Red Sox win two World Series titles. He still had no such awards to show for it. In the interview, Tito said that he didn't do anything to gather recognition.

“I never really thought about it, and I still don’t,” he said of the lack of recognition with the Red Sox. “It’s not something I set out to do, or one of the things I think about. I see it as an organizational award anyway, but winning championships is better than winning awards like this.”

YES Network @YESNetwork Terry Francona reacts to the first inning review Terry Francona reacts to the first inning review https://t.co/X3uCOaJnCw

Tito was the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997-2000. He later started managing the Boston Red Sox. Franconca is currently the manager of the Cleveland Guardians.

Poll : 0 votes