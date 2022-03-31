Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - March 31st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Minnesota Twins will find themselves up against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. Both teams are fresh off some big-time offseason signings and acquisitions. The Twins are 4-8, putting them second from the bottom of the Grapefuit League. The Red Sox, meanwhile, sit at a more respectable 7-5.

The game will take place at JetBlue Ballpark in Fort Myers, Florida, which is part of the Fenway South training facility where the Red Sox have played every spring for the last 10 years.

After signing star shortstop Carlos Correa away from the Houston Astros, the Twins appear to be resting him, giving him only five plate appearances in two games. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have seen some unexpected stellar productions from some tertiary names.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31, 6:05 p.m. EST

Venue: JetBlue Ballpark, Fort Myers, Florida

Minnesota Twins Preview

Undoubtedly, the news for the Twins this offseason was signing shortstop Carlos Correa for $105 million over three years. Correa has only hit the batters box five times for the Twins this preseason, although he has gone deep once in those appearances.

The Twins pitching has not been pivotal so far in the Grapefruit League. The only starter to have garnered a win thus far has been Bailey Ober, who has garnered an ERA of 2.25 over a span of eight innings pitched.

Catcher Gary Sanchez, who came to the Twins in a high profile trade that involved Josh Donaldson, has been very quiet. The former Silver Slugger has only hit one ball in 16 at-bats and struck out three times against the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday.

Gary Sanchez behind the plate for the Minnesota Twins

Key Player - Trevor Larnach

Having only just turned 25, outfielder Trevor Larnach has been turning heads recently. The California boy appeared in 79 games for the Twins last year. In that time, he hit a modest eight home runs and 28 RBIs. However, it has been a very different 2022 for Larnach. So far, the young whiz has hit a double, two home runs, and six RBIs in only 15 at-bats. With numbers like this, there could certainly be space for him in the thin Twins outfield.

Frank Stampfl @Roto_Frank Trevor Larnach destroyed this ball Trevor Larnach destroyed this ball https://t.co/OGJc3RtFoq

"Trevor Larnach destroyed this ball" - @ Frank Stampfl

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

CF Byron Buxton 2B Jorge Polanco SS Carlos Correa DH Luis Arraez RF Max Kepler C Gary Sanchez 1B Alex Kirilloff DH Giovanny Urshela LF Trevor Larnach

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox have their eyes on the division title this year, but as always in the American League East, it will be no easy task. So far in their preseason, they have gone 7-5 and combined for an impressive 102 hits in those 12 games. The best thing about their performance is that they have been able to rely on secondary and tertiary support, with stars like Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, and M.D. Martinez appearing to take it easy.

Key Player - Ryan Fitzgerald

Much like the Twins, the Red Sox too have had a player nobody had ever heard of step up. The 27-year-old Ryan Fitzgerald, an alumnus of Creighton University in Nebraska, has come in very strong this spring season.

Third baseman Fitzgerald has stepped up to the plate 16 times and managed five hits. The thing is, four out of his five hits have been home runs. The Boston Red Sox prospect has also driven home nine runs total in that time. High profile third baseman Rafael Devers might have to watch his back.

Red Sox @RedSox Please enjoy Ryan Fitzgerald’s 4th homer of the spring! Please enjoy Ryan Fitzgerald’s 4th homer of the spring! https://t.co/hC8heJjF03

"Please enjoy Ryan Fitzgerald’s 4th homer of the spring!" - @ Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

RF Christian Arroyo 1B Travis Shaw 3B Bobby Dalbec C Kevin Plawecki LF Christin Stewart CF Rob Refsnyder DH Franchy Cordero 2B Matt Vierling SS Jonathan Arauz

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Predicition

The Red Sox have hit significantly better than the Minnesota Twins over the course of the preseason, and the Red Sox have a strong rotation as well as a bullpen. The Twins have really been struggling to hit. The Red Hot Fitzgerald and other AAA players eager to make their mark should easily secure a Sox victory. Our prediction: Red Sox. 7-1.

Where to watch The Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins

TV: FS NORTH

Livestream: MLB.TV

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN+

Livestream: MLB.TV

As usual, both teams will be looking to enter the final stages of the preseason commandingly. However, the two teams find themselves with different expectations. The Twins, who have largely been trotting out their top players, have an abysmal .193 batting average as a team, the worst in the Grapefruit League.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, have had an excellent opportunity to showcase young talent for both management and the fanbase. With homefield advantage playing in their favor, this should be an easy win for the Sox.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt