Watch: Carlos Correa tries on his new uniform & looks ready to take on AL Central

After the unexpected signing of Carlos Correa by the Minnesota Twins, Correa has officially joined the team and looks pretty good in the Twins uniform. After trading Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees, it was expected that the Minnesota Twins would not be big spenders this year and would allocate their funds to make a strong push in 2023.

Carlos Correa's three-year, $105 million contract proves that the Minnesota Twins are still looking to win now. The superstar shortstop and two-time All-Star brings championship experience with him from the Houston Astros and will look to make an immediate impact with the club.

A video of Correa being introduced in a Twins uniform can be found below via a tweet from Aaron Gleeman.

Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman Carlos Correa officially puts on a Twins uniform for the first time. Carlos Correa officially puts on a Twins uniform for the first time. https://t.co/FsOwRZWcm1

Does Carlos Correa make the Minnesota Twins American League Central frontrunners?

Can the Minnesota Twins return to winning ways?

After a last-place finish in the division in 2021, the Minnesota Twins had a lot of work to do to bring their roster back to a competitive place. Correa helps them do that, but it won't be enough for 2022. The Twins finished the season 16 games under .500 and have a lot of ground to make up against last year's winners of the American League Central, the Chicago White Sox.

Thankfully for the Twins, the AL Central is one of the weaker divisions in the MLB, so they can always remain competitive. Correa's contract is for three years; however, he has two opt-out years so if after his first season in Minnesota. If he decides the team can't win, he can still get paid handsomely elsewhere. He can become an unrestricted Free-Agent who would once again have his pick of team.

Unfortunately, to be able to acquire Correa, the Twins had to trade away All-Star Josh Donaldson to the Yankees, which prevented the New York Yankees from spending the big bucks needed to bring in the superstar short stop. Jared Carribis presented this awkward situation via a tweet.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Yankee fans desperately wanted Carlos Correa, but instead the Yankees made a trade that provided the Twins with the salary relief that they needed to sign Carlos Correa. God bless. Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Yankee fans desperately wanted Carlos Correa, but instead the Yankees made a trade that provided the Twins with the salary relief that they needed to sign Carlos Correa. God bless.

The Minnesota Twins are one of the most confusing teams in baseball, operating somewhere in the middle of intentionally tanking and going all-in for 2022. Only time will tell if the Twins can elevate above mediocrity in 2022.

