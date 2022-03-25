"New York smells like garbage" Former Boston Red Sox third baseman executed a unique strategy to recruit Trevor Story

Trevor Story was one of the most sought-after free agents of the offseason. During his six seasons in Denver playing for the Colorado Rockies, he hit 158 home runs and 450 RBI.

Trevor Story played six seasons with the Colorado Rockies

Like many other players, the New York Yankees were exploring their options with regard to Story. That was, until a former Boston Red Sox third baseman had a rather graphic depiction of what New York City smells like.

Beyond the Monster @BeyondtheMnstr 🏻 🏻



“I laid it out. I said, ‘Look, New York smells like garbage and they have rats the size of Shetland ponies. You don’t want to go there.’" - Will Middlebrooks



// Red Sox NESN analyst doing work recruiting behind the scenes“I laid it out. I said, ‘Look, New York smells like garbage and they have rats the size of Shetland ponies. You don’t want to go there.’" - Will Middlebrooks #RedSox // @middlebrooks 🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻 Red Sox NESN analyst doing work recruiting behind the scenes 😂👏🏻👏🏻“I laid it out. I said, ‘Look, New York smells like garbage and they have rats the size of Shetland ponies. You don’t want to go there.’" - Will Middlebrooks #RedSox // @middlebrooks 🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻 https://t.co/kcpcL6hkSD

"Red Sox NESN analyst doing work recruiting behind the scenes. I laid it out. I said, ‘Look, New York smells like garbage and they have rats the size of Shetland ponies. You don’t want to go there.' - Will Middlebrooks" - @ Beyond the Monster

Trevor Story dissuaded from New York because of...the smell?

Third baseman Will Middlebrooks played for the Red Sox for three years, winning the World Series with the club in 2013. When Story became a free agent this offseason, he was rumored to have turned to Middlebrooks, a fellow Texan, for some preliminary advice on where to turn.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to criticize Middlebrooks' trash talk.

"You know what else is garbage? Will Middlebrooks’ career OPS+ of 80" - @ Stanzo

With the Yankees being a top contender, Middlebrooks is reported to have told Story that New York smells like garbage in vain hopes of nudging the record-holder Story toward the Boston Red Sox, a bitter divisional rival of the Yankees.

Ultimately, whether because of the ploy or in spite of it, Trevor Story decided that he preferred the smell of Boston to New York City.

The shortstop agreed to a deal with the Red Sox on March 23, 2022, worth $140 million over six years. Middlebrooks, who has not played for the Red Sox since 2014, undoubtedly approved of his friend's decision to join the club.

Whether or not New York City really smells is beside the point. As a member of the Boston Red Sox, he will travel to Yankee Stadium at least ten times this season. Perhaps over the six years that he is slated to play there, he will grow accustomed to whatever smell Middlebrooks warned him about permeating from the city that never sleeps.

Will Middlebrooks in the World Series - St Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox - Game Six

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt