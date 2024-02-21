Texas Rangers 2024 Schedule: Key games, how to watch and ticket details

After ending the 2023 MLB on a high by winning their first World Series title in franchise history, the Texas Rangers will be back in action next month to begin their title defense. They start their regular season with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting on March 28 at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will then hit the road in April for another three-game series, this time against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Following that, they will return home for the first four-game Lone Star series of the season against neighboring rivals, the Houston Astros, from April 5 to 8. The two teams will face off again in another three-game series from April 12 to 14.

In May, the Texas side will spend a long time on the road, taking on the likes of the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies. They will also face the LA Angels in a three-game series at home.

The Texas Rangers will end their regular season in September, with three continuous three-game series against AL West rivals, including the Angels, Athletics and Mariners.

After bagging the World Series for the first time in franchise history last season, the Rangers will be out to impress once again. It will be the 64th MLB season for the franchise and their second under manager Bruce Bochy.

For Rangers fans who do not have cable access, their options to watch the games on television might depend on their local broadcasts. However, the option to watch games through popular streaming channels like fuboTV, Hulu and Sling is always available.

How to get tickets for Texas Rangers games in 2024?

Fans who want to watch the Texas Rangers live at Globe Life Field in 2024 can purchase tickets online from several different websites. For home games in the MLB, tickets will be available at StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster among several other options.

Having won the World Series for the first time in their history last year, there is much excitement for the upcoming season among Texas fans. With a highly competitive roster once more, they will be hoping to make the playoffs once again.

