Jordan Montgomery has been a revelation for the Texas Rangers this postseason. The 30-year-old from Sumter, South Carolina, has enjoyed a solid MLB career. However, he has turned things up another level for the Rangers during their World Series run.

After being acquired by the Texas Rangers from the St. Louis Cardinals prior to this summer's trade deadline, Montgomery has established himself as one of the most important players on the team. Through 25.0 innings for the Rangers this postseason, he has posted a dazzling 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've had a lot of coaches, that was the main thing they wanted out of their guys to just be as stoic as possible." Jordan Montgomery is bringing a lot of poise on the mound to the #WorldSeries @Rangers | #Postseason | #GoAndTakeIt" - @MLBNetworkRadio

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Jordan Montgomery dove into the numerous coaches who helped him throughout his baseball career. He said it was his high school coaches who helped him discover how to remain stoic and not give an advantage to the batter.

Montgomery said:

"[They] taught me everything I know."

Expand Tweet

"It's fun to watch": Former Gamecock baseball captain Adam Matthews excited to see Jordan Montgomery and Christian Walker play in World Series" - @GamecockCentral

It's been an incredible run for Montgomery, who has been announced as the starting pitcher for Game 2 of the World Series. The veteran starter, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, will be looking to continue his hot stretch against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Jordan Montgomery has made up for Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer

The Texas Rangers have two future Hall of Fame starting pitchers on their roster in the shape of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. However, thanks to the emergence of Montgomery, the lack of availability or effectiveness from Scherzer and deGrom has not hurt the club.

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Rangers were banking on quality performances from their massive offseason signing of Jacob deGrom. Unfortunately for the starting pitcher and the team, deGrom injured his throwing arm, which required season-ending Tommy John Surgery to correct.

After a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline with the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers landed three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. However, the 39-year-old has struggled with both injuries and poor performances, making him more of a liability than an asset for the club at this point in the season.