Texas Rangers activate Nathan Eovaldi and Wyatt Langford, place Evan Carter on 10-day IL

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves prior to their matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to the club's manager Bruce Bochy, the team made several notable moves, including activating both Nathan Eovaldi and Wyatt Langford from the injured list.

The team will also place young outfielder Evan Carter on the 10-day IL as he continues to deal with a back injury. The final move of the day for the Texas Rangers was the team optioning Yerry Rodriguez to Triple-A Round Rock. The series of moves were all made in advance of the team's important game against the Diamondbacks.

"Wyatt Langford has been activated and will DH tonight. Nathan Eovaldi has been activated and will start tonight. Evan Carter (back tightness) going on the IL. Yerry Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock" - @JaredSandler

Although the loss of Evan Carter is unfortunate, the returns of both Wyatt Langford and Nathan Eovaldi are massive for the Rangers as they look to turn things around. Over their past 10 games, the Texas Rangers have posted a disappointing 3-7 record, however, the return of two of the core pieces could help the team get out of their funk.

While Langford remains a prized outfield prospect for the Rangers, it's the return of Nathan Eovaldi that may make the biggest difference for the team. Eovaldi performed admirably for the Rangers before his injury, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.61 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 41.1 innings of work.

The Texas Rangers have struggled with consistency so far this season

The reigning World Series champions have not played like the powerhouse they were during their historic postseason run. Although there could be a number of reasons behind their slow start, injuries have not helped their cause.

"According to sources, Nathan Eovaldi will make the start tonight and Wyatt Langford is in the lineup. WELCOME BACK BOYS" - @rangers__nation

The team has been without a number of their star players throughout the season, including Josh Jung, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Jon Gray, and now Evan Carter. The return of both Wyatt Langford and Nathan Eovaldi could help provide some stability to the Texas Rangers moving forward.

