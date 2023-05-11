Jacob deGrom's return to the Texas Rangers starting rotation will be delayed. The hard-throwing righty landed on the 15-day IL on April 29 with elbow inflammation. He was originally going to return on May 13, but that won't happen.

Manager Bruce Bochy addressed the media, saying deGrom isn't expected to return for another two-three weeks. He's still dealing with elbow inflammation that will not go away.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Bruce Bochy says that Jacob deGrom will miss "another two to three weeks" with his elbow inflammation Bruce Bochy says that Jacob deGrom will miss "another two to three weeks" with his elbow inflammation https://t.co/dMk5Vmv308

It's a tough blow for the Rangers, who find themselves in first place in the American League West. They're hoping deGrom is dealing with elbow inflammation and nothing more.

Jacob deGrom has stated that he feels his arm is getting better daily, but he'll go in for more tests and evaluations. Until then, he'll use this time to rest and get his mind right.

"This was so predictable. (Sadly)" - one fan tweeted.

"This really s**ks man" - another fan tweeted.

This is the last thing Texas Rangers fans want to see. Given deGrom's injury history, they're preparing themselves for the worst.

ThatOneGuyAaron™ @Dizzle541 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Bruce Bochy says that Jacob deGrom will miss "another two to three weeks" with his elbow inflammation Bruce Bochy says that Jacob deGrom will miss "another two to three weeks" with his elbow inflammation https://t.co/dMk5Vmv308 Knowing his luck this screams tommy John. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Knowing his luck this screams tommy John. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Kinser bestgen @KinserBestgen Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Bruce Bochy says that Jacob deGrom will miss "another two to three weeks" with his elbow inflammation Bruce Bochy says that Jacob deGrom will miss "another two to three weeks" with his elbow inflammation https://t.co/dMk5Vmv308 Just say till the all star break and move on twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Just say till the all star break and move on twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Joey @JoeythebigboSs @TalkinBaseball_ It’s sad man the game of baseball is better when deGrom can pitch. @TalkinBaseball_ It’s sad man the game of baseball is better when deGrom can pitch.

Jacob deGrom signed a five-year deal with the team in the offseason. It makes sense for the team not to rush him back before he's fully healthy. They want him on the mound for the long haul.

Texas Rangers have arms to rely on while Jacob deGrom gets healthy

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners

The Rangers are in first place in their division, something the team hasn't seen in a while. The Houston Astros have largely dominated the division for the past few seasons.

While deGrom has done his part this season, going 2-0 on the season with a 2.67 ERA, so have other starters. Martin Perez has compiled a 4-1 record on the year with a 3.86 ERA in seven starts.

One arm that has been dominant in the young season is former Chicago White Sox pitcher Dane Dunning. He's appeared in 10 games, two being starts, and has a 3-0 record with a 1.72 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched. He's stepped up and has shown the team he can be relied on starting a game or coming out of the bullpen.

The Rangers have a ton of arms that they can rely on until deGrom returns. Guys like Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney know they must step up in place of their injured starter.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Rangers didn't flinch while deGrom gets healthy. They have tons of talent on their team that can hold it down.

