The Texas Rangers have had a firm grip on first place in the American League West so far this season, but that seems to be slipping now.

After a 12-11 loss to the Houston Astros in the finale of a crucial divisional showdown, the Rangers have posted a record of 10-15 in their last 25 games.

Texas lost three of four to the visiting Astros, who are now just three games behind the Rangers in the AL West standings.

The Texas Rangers have won just three of the team's last 10 games, though the squad is still just one of four MLB sides to have won 50 games this season.

But, the cracks are beginning to appear. Martin Perez, the No. 3 starter in the Rangers rotation, lasted just 1-1/3 innings on Monday. He gave up six earned runs on six hits as the hosts found themselves on the wrong side of a 6-0 second-inning deficit.

Texas rallied hard against the Astros, but took the loss as Houston scored two runs off closer Will Smith in the top of the ninth to take the game and series.

The Texas Rangers have a heavy-hitting lineup, but are holding together the pitching rotation with spit and glue after losing staff ace Jacob deGrom to the second UCL tear of his career earlier this season.

Texas signed deGrom from the New York Mets with a five-year, $185 million contract. It was a risky deal as deGrom was coming off two injury-plagued seasons with the Mets.

However, before having to undergo the second Tommy John surgery of his career, deGrom was doing his part on the hill with a 2-0 record and 2.67 ERA.

The Texas Rangers' staff is now counting on Nathan Eovaldi as its No. 1 starter. While Eovaldi has been producing at a career-best pace of 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA so far, he is still a career journeyman that has pitched to the tune of a 77-71 record and 4.03 ERA in a 12-year MLB career with six different teams.

The Rangers' recent travails are putting a smile on the face of the Astros, who have won five of the past six AL West championships.

Boston Red Sox up next for Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on July 01, 2023

The Rangers head out on the road for the next week ahead of the All-Star break. Texas travels to Boston for a three-game series against the Red Sox starting on Tuesday, followed by a three-game set at the Washington Nationals this coming weekend.

Texas opens the second half of the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, beginning July 14.

