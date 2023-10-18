It's not often that playoff teams get a future Hall of Famer to join them mid-World Series run, but Max Scherzer will provide just that for the Texas Rangers. The 39-year-old pitcher is set to start a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

While there is uncertainty surrounding the return of Max Scherzer, his MLB track record suggests that his return will help the Texas Rangers take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Houston Astros.

However, there is a large number of fans who have raised concerns about the high-priced veteran. Although adding a future Hall of Famer may sound like a good thing on paper, the MLB playoffs are an unpredictable beast. There is a chance that momentum could shift drastically if Scherzer is ineffective in his Rangers playoff debut.

The reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, remain one of the most potent and dangerous lineups in the MLB, which makes the return of Max Scherzer all the more nerve-racking for fans. If the veteran fails, it could completely shift the momentum and outcome of the ALCS in Houston's favor.

Given the fact the Texas Rangers remain one of the few MLB franchises to not win the World Series, it is understandable that fans are nervous. However, if there was ever a change to be made while a team is red-hot, the inclusion of someone as talented and as proven as Max Scherzer may be the best option.

A look at Max Scherzer's postseason career

A player's history has nothing to do with how they will perform on any given night, especially when it comes against the powerful Houston Astros lineup. However, it does provide insights into how they have performed against particular players, teams and in postseason situations.

Over Scherzer's 16-year MLB career, the veteran pitcher has won three Cy Young Awards, while also earning eight All-Star selections. In that span, Scherzer has posted a career playoff record of 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA, 164 strikeouts and one World Series title.