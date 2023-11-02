The Texas Rangers have finally lifted their first World Series title after thumping the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5, winning the best-of-seven series 4-1 at Chase Field. Emotions ran high among the fans as the franchise got their hands on the elusive title.

Rangers fans took to social media to celebrate the victory, with one fan saying "the curse has been lifted".

"I think this means we're done here. Thanks for all of your likes, RTs and replies. Rangers Twitter is the best Twitter. We acknowledged our pain together as penance to the baseball gods and the curse has been lifted. Let's party," said one user.

Another Texas Rangers fan was relieved after seeing the franchise lifting the title for the first time in its 63-year history:

"As a lifetime Rangers fan, MY HEART IS HEALED!!!"

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

One fan has been waiting for this moment since he was a kid. His energy after the win was surreal:

One user also asked their NFL counterparts, the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl since the curse is lifted:

Everything about Game 5 as Texas Rangers win the World Series

Game 5 saw stellar outings from Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers. The first run of the game was scored in the seventh innings, highlighting the pitching prowess of both the starting pitchers. Eovaldi in particular had some rough innings but he strangulated the runners in scoring positions and left the ballgame unscathed.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo wanted to extract one more inning out of Zac Gallen in the seventh. However, it didn't pan out the way he'd liked as Gallen went on to give up three consecutive hits, resulting in Mitch Garver driving in Corey Seager to score the first run of the game. However, Kevin Ginkel saved the innings for the D-backs without any damage.

It was then time for Arizona hitters to come up clutch but their bats went cold. They couldn't inflict any damage to the Rangers pitching as they were shut out by their relievers too.

The Rangers, on the other hand, went on to score four more runs in the ninth which shattered any comeback hopes from the D-backs. Finally, Josh Sborz struck out Ketel Marte to cap off the game 5-0 for the Texas Rangers.

After a competitive regular season which saw them finish second in the AL West by the narrowest of margins, the Texas Rangers had to take the Wild Card route to reach the World Series. Fast forward to Game 5 at Chase Field, the Rangers may not be happy about the way their regular season ended, but they'll surely be grateful for everything that happened to them this postseason.