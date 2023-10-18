The Texas Rangers will have their roof closed tonight. The team just endured two games in Minute Maid Park, where the roof was closed as well. They seem to be following suit and have planned to close it for Game 3. It remains to be seen if they will do the same for Games 4 and 5, but it is possible.

The Texas Rangers built this roof several years ago as part of their new stadium. The roof cost them $146 million to install, so it makes sense that they would want to make use of it.

However, this isn't sitting well with fans. Baseball is considered an outdoor game. If the weather permits, then the roof should be open. It's baseball weather, and fans want to experience it.

There could be a noise aspect to this. The Rangers saw the Astros close the roof and it resulted in a loud environment. With nowhere for the noise to go, it becomes more deafening and can impact opposing teams.

This can be a strategic advantage, but it's unclear if this is the reason the Rangers are closing the roof this time around. Either way, fans are puzzled by what seems to be a curious decision on a beautiful night.

Texas Rangers ready to finish things

The Texas Rangers won two games on the road. They still have yet to lose a single playoff game despite playing only one of them at home. They went on the road and swept the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Texas Rangers are back home

Then, they went on the road and swept the Baltimore Orioles. They took both road games from the Astros before heading home to potentially finish the series off.

If they can win so well on the road, it certainly begs the question of whether or not this series will even make it back to Houston. Games 3, 4 and 5 are in Texas, and they need to win two of them.

They have the Astros on the ropes, and they're happy to be back home with a chance to move closer to their first-ever World Series title.