Texas Rangers 'hope' to bring back Jordan Montgomery in offseason, per Insider

After 62 unsuccessful seasons as an MLB franchise, the Texas Rangers finally made it over the hump to win the 2023 World Series. Thanks to the club's potent offense, as well as some clutch performances from veterans and journeyman pitchers, the World Series made its way to Arlington, Texas.

"The Rangers World Series parade had an estimated 500-700 THOUSAND people in attendance, per @ArlingtonPD" - @TalkinBaseball_

Now, the Texas Rangers will need to approach this offseason in a different fashion than they ever had to before. Like nearly every team that wins a championship, they will need to try their best to either keep their winning roster together or figure out how to replace any players who departed.

This is what the Rangers are currently working on with one of the veteran pitchers who helped them secure the title: Jordan Montgomery. After being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline last season, Montgomery exceeded any expectations that Texas had for him as the 30-year-old played a key role in the title run.

"Rangers Interested In Reunion With Jordan Montgomery" - @mlbtraderumors

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Rangers "hope" that they will be able to bring back the left-handed veteran. Through 31.0 innings for the Rangers during the postseason, Montgomery posted a dazzling 2.90 ERA with a 3-1 record and 17 strikeouts.

This level of success has made Jordan Montgomery one of the most sought-after pitchers, who will likely come with an affordable contract. While names such as Blake Snell and Sonny Gray may have a higher upside, Montgomery should come with a smaller cost for contending teams.

The Texas Rangers have plenty of other free agents than just Jordan Montgomery this offseason

Although Jordan Montgomery may arguably be the best free agent for the Texas Rangers this offseason, the team will need to either re-sign or replace roughly 13 players. It remains to be seen how many of their own free agents that Texas will be looking to re-sign, however, that would mean they would have to look elsewhere for replacements.

Aside from Jordan Montgomery, the Texas Rangers have several key players who are now available on the free-agent market. Those players include Mitch Garver, Aroldis Chapman, Martin Perez, Will Smith, Austin Hedges, Jake Odorizzi, Travis Jankowski, Robbie Grossman, Chris Stratton, Brad Miller, Brett Martin, and Matt Bush.

