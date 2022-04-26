Texas Rangers legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan who was once a nightmare for sluggers now the subject of a documentary releasing on May 24th

Nolan Ryan, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher and former CEO of the Texas Rangers, has attained legendary status.

Utopia has released the official trailer for "Facing Nolan," a sports biographical documentary on baseball star Ryan. "Facing Nolan," which had its global debut earlier this year at the 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, will run nationwide in theaters on May 24. "Facing Nolan" was directed by Bradley Jackson and produced by Russell Wayne Groves. The run time is one hour, 45 minutes. It has been acquired by Utopia and is distributed by Fathom Events.

"Told from the point of view of the hitters who faced him and the teammates who revered him, Facing Nolan is the definitive documentary of a Texas legend.In the world of Major League Baseball no one has created a mythology like Nolan Ryan. In Theaters Nationwide on May 24th." - @ Utopia

Given Ryan's status as a Texas Ranger in Cooperstown, it's only appropriate that Texas Rangers fans be the first to view his documentary.

The Rangers will screen the documentary, "Facing Nolan," for the first time in front of a large audience. On Sunday, May 1, after the Rangers' 1:35 p.m. game against the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves, fans will be treated to a unique post-game ceremony and Q&A, followed by the world stadium premiere of the film on the Globe Life Field video boards in its entirety. Ryan's sixth and final no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Arlington Stadium, which he pitched at the age of 44, falls on May 1.

Texas Rangers @Rangers Join us May 1 for the first major public screening of Facing Nolan, a documentary on the legendary career of Nolan Ryan, at @globelifefield!



The documentary will be shown following our game against Atlanta and will be open to anyone with a game ticket on that day. Join us May 1 for the first major public screening of Facing Nolan, a documentary on the legendary career of Nolan Ryan, at @globelifefield!The documentary will be shown following our game against Atlanta and will be open to anyone with a game ticket on that day. https://t.co/Ip1HvdUlx5

"Join us May 1 for the first major public screening of Facing Nolan, a documentary on the legendary career of Nolan Ryan, at @globelifefield. The documentary will be shown following our game against Atlanta and will be open to anyone with a game ticket on that day." - @ Texas Rangers

"Facing Nolan" provides audiences with an up-close look at the highs and lows of Nolan's illustrious career, his connections with friends and family, and a few of his finest triumphs in baseball.

Texas Rangers' Nolan Ryan career highlights

Ryan throws first pitch at New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers game.

Nolan Ryan's record-setting 27-year career spans four decades.

As a pitcher, Ryan played for the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers.

In 1999, Nolan was elected to the Hall of Fame.

Nolan Ryan served as the Rangers' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as an executive advisor to the Houston Astros after retiring from baseball in 1993.

Ryan was a right-handed pitcher who regularly threw pitches that reached speeds of over 100 mph (161 km/h). Throughout his throwing career, he maintained this velocity. Thus, Ryan is regarded as one of the greatest MLB pitchers.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt