Jacob deGrom recently signed a five-year $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers to kick off the 2022 Winter Meetings in grand fashion. The former New York Mets ace decided to take his talents to the Lone Star State and build a winning culture for the Rangers under Bruce Bochy.

The Rangers, paired with the opening of their state-of-the-art Globe Life Field, had a major facelift this past season. They landed names like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in their ranks. This year, they changed their leadership in the dugout, signing signed three-time World Series-winning mentor Bruce Bochy.

In an interview during the Winter Meetings in San Diego, California, Bochy revealed at a press conference the conversation he has had with Jacob deGrom.

"How committed he was to playing on a winner. I think he liked the fact that we are in the process of building a winning culture in Texas." Bruce Bochy on what he got from Jacob deGrom when they spoke over Zoom:"How committed he was to playing on a winner. I think he liked the fact that we are in the process of building a winning culture in Texas." https://t.co/07eUR9xRht

Bochy explained that it's admirable for a player with a caliber as high as DeGrom to be committed to establishing a winning culture. The captain referenced the recent struggles that have plagued the Rangers in the last few years.

With three-time World Series-winning manager Bochy at the helm and two-time Cy Young winner deGrom in tow, it will be interesting to see how the pair lifts the Rangers from the ashes of being one of the worst teams in the American League.

Jacob deGrom has his work cut out

Jacob deGrom isn't all too unfamiliar with the struggling squad. After all, in his nine years with the Mets, he has experienced rough patches, where the team didn't have a shot to make the postseason.

The biggest challenge right now for him is staying healthy in hopes of bringing immediate help to a Texas Rangers squad that hasn't had a winning season since 2016.

After splurging cash on talent this year, the Rangers merely improved their record by eight more wins than in 2021, finishing the season at 68-94. With rumors circulating that the Rangers are not done in the hunt for marquee signings, it will be interesting to see how DeGrom's team stays competitive in a stacked American League West.

