The Texas Rangers have become the champions of the World Series this year. Since their establishment in 1961, they were among the six teams that had not yet won the World Series pennant. After waiting for over a decade since acquiring the team, Ray Davis finally saw his dream come true this week.

The Texas Rangers had a tough year in 2021, losing 102 games. However, they achieved something remarkable — winning the World Series within two years of a 100-game loss season, a feat previously accomplished only by the 1969 Mets and the 1914 Braves. Last season, the Rangers finished with a record of 68-94 (.420), which is the worst record in MLB history for a team that went on to win the World Series.

KDFW Fox 4 reporter Sam Gannon shared the reaction of the club owner Ray Davis, on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is not going to be our last. We’re set up to win for a long time,” Davis said.

Texas has made it to the postseason nine times, with two consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. However, they failed to win either of them. This year, after over a decade, they won 90 games in the regular season and were determined to make a difference.

Texas Rangers' performance in the 2023 Postseason

Texas Rangers were the second team to qualify for the playoffs from the AL West. Despite having the same regular season wins as the Astros, they had to play in the Wild Series against Tampa Bay to advance.

After sweeping Tampa, they faced the Baltimore Orioles, AL's first seed with 101 regular season wins. With a 3-0 series win in the ALDS, the Rangers advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2011.

Texas faced the 2023 AL West winner and defending champions Houston Astros in the ALCS. After seven games, AL's fifth seed, the Rangers, emerged victorious and headed to the World Series to redeem their 2011 loss to the Cardinals.

Rangers took the first lead with a 6-5 win against the NL underdogs, Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite the tie by the D-backs in Game 2, Texas won all three road games at Chase Field to ultimately become the 2023 World Series champions.