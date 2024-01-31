Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Tickets, TV Listings, Key Matchups and more

Despite holding the their division for 138 games of the season last year, the Texas Rangers coughed up the title to the Astros in the dying days of the regular season. However, that did not stop the Rangers from going on an unbelievable run.

After outscoring the Tampa Bay Rays 11-1 over two games in the AL Wild Card Series, Texas bested the 100-win Orioles in the ALDS before getting their revenge on the Astros. Corey Seager led the way, hitting 3 home runs and 6 RBIs as the Rangers rolled over the D-Backs to win their first-ever World Series.

"Corey Seager underwent surgery for a sports hernia, per @JeffWilsonTXR. The Rangers are hopeful he will be ready for Opening Day." - FOX Sports: MLB

With their preseason getting underway soon, manager Bruce Bochy's club will want to hit the ground running.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule 2024

The Texas Rangers will kick off pre-season play at Surprise Stadium, the facility in Arizona that the team shares against the Kansas City Royals. As per usual, the Rangers will begin their spring training against the Royals, with the first pitch expected on February 23.

Fri Feb 23 vs Kansas City

Sat Feb 24 @ Kansas City

Sun. Feb 25 vs. San Francisco

Mon Feb 26 @ Chicago White Sox

Tues Feb 27 @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Wed Feb 28 vs. LA Dodgers

Thurs Feb 29 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Fri March 1 @ San Francisco

Sat March 2 vs. Chicago White Sox

Sun March 3 @ Oakland

Mon March 4 vs. LA Angels

Tues March 5 @ Seattle

Wed March 6 @ Colorado

Thurs March 7 vs. Arizona

Sat March 9 vs. Kansas City

Sun March 10 @ Chicago Cubs

Mon March 11 @ LA Angles

Tues March 12 vs Cleveland

Thurs March 14 vs. Cincinnati

Fri March 15 @ Colorado

Sat March 16 vs. Arizona

Sat March 16 @ Milwaukee

Sun March 17 @ Chicago Cubs

Mon March 18 vs. Seattle

Tues March 19 vs. Oakland

Wed March 20 @ Cincinnati

Fri March 22 vs. Colorado

Fri March 22 @ Cleveland

Sat March 23 @ Kansas City

Mon March 25 vs. Boston

Tues March 26 vs. Boston

Predictably, the Rangers will meet the Royals the highest number of times, with fequent meetings with the A's and Mariners, two divisional counterparts. To finish off the preseason, the Texas Rangers will host the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field, their home stadium in Arlington, on March 25 and 26. Then, the Rangers will play their home opener against the Cubs at home on March 28.

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Where to watch & how to buy tickets

Eight of the Texas Rangers' spring training games, including their March 15 Friday night date against the Colorado Rockies, will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. For the remainder of the games, fans can catch the action MLB Network and ESPN.

For those looking to livestream, MLB.TV is the best place to stream, but ESPN+, MLB Network and Amazon Prime (if you have an MLB.TV add-on subscription) are other valid options.

For ticket information, head to vividseats.com or mlb.com/redsox/tickets/spring-training.

