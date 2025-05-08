Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday at Fenway Park. This series is tied up at 1-1.

The Rangers come into this game with an 18-19 record, and they were expecting to be much better this season. The Red Sox have also been disappointing as they are 19-19 on the year.

Jack Leiter is scheduled to start for the Rangers and has gone 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA this season. Boston will counter with Brayan Bello, a right-hander who is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Texas Rangers Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Player Stats

Texas Rangers

Batters - TEX AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS SmithSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.32 0.863 LangfordLF 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.287 0.877 Pederson1B 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.133 0.439 García, AdRF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.236 0.695 Semien2B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.183 0.501 CarterCF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 0.4 Jung3B 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.272 0.749 HarrisDH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.226 0.681 BarnhartC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 5 0 1 0 2 1

Pitchers - TEX IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Leiter 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 4.34 Totals 1 0 0 0 1 0 0

Boston Red Sox

Batters - BOS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS Duran, JaLF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.264 0.721 DeversDH 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.246 0.804 Bregman3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.324 1.007 Campbell, K2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.284 0.839 Abreu, WRF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.292 0.972 StorySS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.252 0.662 Toro1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 0.4 NarváezC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.218 0.648 RafaelaCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.225 0.605 Totals 3 0 0 0 1 0

Pitchers - BOS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Bello 2 1 0 0 2 1 0 2.29 Totals 2 1 0 0 2 1 0

