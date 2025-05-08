  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8

Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 08, 2025 18:12 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday at Fenway Park. This series is tied up at 1-1.

Ad

The Rangers come into this game with an 18-19 record, and they were expecting to be much better this season. The Red Sox have also been disappointing as they are 19-19 on the year.

Jack Leiter is scheduled to start for the Rangers and has gone 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA this season. Boston will counter with Brayan Bello, a right-hander who is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Final
Texas Rangers
Boston Red Sox
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox: Player Stats

Texas Rangers

Batters - TEXABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
SmithSS1000000.320.863
LangfordLF1010000.2870.877
Pederson1B0000100.1330.439
García, AdRF1000000.2360.695
Semien2B1000010.1830.501
CarterCF1000000.20.4
Jung3B0000100.2720.749
HarrisDH0000000.2260.681
BarnhartC00000000
Totals501021
Ad
Pitchers - TEXIPHRERBBKHRERA
Leiter10001004.34
Totals1000100
Ad

Boston Red Sox

Batters - BOSABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
Duran, JaLF0000000.2640.721
DeversDH0000100.2460.804
Bregman3B1000000.3241.007
Campbell, K2B1000000.2840.839
Abreu, WRF1000000.2920.972
StorySS0000000.2520.662
Toro1B0000000.20.4
NarváezC0000000.2180.648
RafaelaCF0000000.2250.605
Totals300010
Pitchers - BOSIPHRERBBKHRERA
Bello21002102.29
Totals2100210
About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications