Even during the offseason, Aaron Judge continues to bring joy and happiness to New York Yankees fans. The 2022 American League MVP partnered up with NBC television host Jimmy Fallon in New York to surprise Yankees fans at the MLB Store.

The umpire and catcher disguise combination used by the two seemed to work. Fans were shocked and the reactions were priceless. While Jimmy Fallon is popular, it was clear that most fans were thrilled at the opportunity to meet the recently crowned MVP.

"Thank you for everything you've done for New York," said one Yankees fan

Most Yankees fans are grateful to Judge for his contribution to the team this season. It is no secret that Judge carried the club on his shoulders. He led the league in most major offensive categories and the Yankees could not have made the deep playoff run they did without him.

"This is incredible" - Talkin' Yanks

Aaron Judge has become a leader and a symbol of the team to the Yankees faithful. All you have to do is look at the reactions of some fans when Judge removes his catcher's mask. After the season he completed in 2022, Judge has gone from being popular with the fans to a Yankees hero.

Fans were left stunned after Aaron Judge and Jimmy Fallon disguise routine at the MLB Store in New York

Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have a laugh at first base during the first inning at Yankee Stadium

With the offseason now in full swing, the New York Yankees outfielder has a lot on his mind. Judge has officially entered the free agency market. There is a long list of teams interested in his services, including the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Jimmy and 2022 @MLB AL MVP @TheJudge44 surprise fans in NYC disguised as a catcher and umpire TONIGHT at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #FallonTonight" - The Tonight Show

It was great to see the recently crowned MVP take some time out of his busy schedule to socialize and hang out with the fans.

Whether Aaron Judge returns to the Bronx in 2023 is yet to be determined. Some Yankees fans may take his willingness to attend this event with Jimmy Fallon as a sign that he is staying. On numerous occasions, the All-Star slugger has spoken of his desire to remain in the Big Apple.

Fans will hope this is not the last of Aaron Judge in New York.

